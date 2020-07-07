SOOP Announces Virtual Summer Workshop Schedule

Although we're stuck home away from the theater, SOOP Theatre Company will bring the theater to you with their "Virtual" Summer Workshops! These workshops in SOOP's Road To Pro program invite real-world industry professionals- broadway actors, acting coaches, casting associates, and more to come work with the students to expand their purview on the entertainment industry. If you or your child are interested in acting, performing, or entertainment as a career, these workshops will be the perfect jumpstart into the ins and outs of the industry. SOOP is offering four workshops over the course of the summer for comedic acting, acting and vocal coaching, and two casting workshops for students in both high school and college!

Finding The Funny! A Comedic Acting Workshop with Michael Kostroff

July 13th-17th, $375 fee

These fun, easy-going workshops will help students begin an exploration of some frequently used comedic elements to look for in scenes with Michael Kostroff, renowned actor in works including The Wire, Law and Order: SVU, The Producers, and more! They'll talk a bit about what makes things funny and through scene work, will improve their detective skills, hunting for clues that will help them navigate their way to smart comedic choices...and even explore a few alternative techniques to "finding the funny"!

Acting and Vocal Intensive with Matthew Corozine and Sheri Sanders

July 27th-August 1st, $675 fee

This NYC dynamic duo will help students prepare not only the perfect monologue for auditions, but the killer song to wow the casting director. Students will work with Matthew Corozine, founder of the highly acclaimed Matthew Corozine Studios to teach an intro to Meisner as well as audition prep. Students will also work with Sheri Sanders, founder of ROCK THE AUDITION in a crash course in musical audition prep!

Casting Workshop #1 with Merri Sugarman

August 4th @ 1:00pm - 4:00pm, $125 fee*

Take your audition that you've been practicing for months and bring it right to Merri Sugarman, the top casting director at Tara Rubin Casting, the office responsible for casting shows like SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical, LES MISERABLES, A BRONX TALE, and many more. This workshop will run like a professional Broadway audition with the added benefit of a group setting, expert coaching, working notes, and professional feedback.

Casting Workshop #2 with Gayle Seay

August 6th @ 1:00pm - 4:00pm, $125 fee*

The second day of the casting workshop will work with Gayle Seay, casting associate with Wojcik/Seay Casting with credits working on Broadway, National, and Regional tours all over the country. Gayle will give feedback and coaching on two 16-bar cuts of student's audition songs. This workshop will run like a professional Broadway audition with the added benefit of a group setting, expert coaching, working notes, and professional feedback.

*Students who register for both Casting Workshops will save $50!

