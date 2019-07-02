SLEEPY HOLLOW in Sleepy Hollow Returns This October

Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus announce today that production will begin this summer on a new signature Halloween event, The Sleepy Hollow Experience. The interactive musical performance will premiere at Washington Irving's Sunnyside in Tarrytown in October 2019.

"Sleepy Hollow Country is America's premier Halloween destination, and we're thrilled to partner with Brian Clowdus to expand our portfolio of world-class seasonal entertainment and celebrate the bicentennial of the publication of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," said Rob Schweitzer, Vice President of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley. "Brian Clowdus is a visionary, with creative and innovative plan for bringing this show to Washington Irving's Sunnyside."

"The Headless Horseman has gone all across the country, but having him ride on the estate of the man who created him is unreal," said Creator and Producer Brian Clowdus. "The Sleepy Hollow Experience has been produced in four different regions, each with their own unique flavor, but having it come to life in Tarrytown and on the steps of Washington Irving's home is an actual dream come true. The past seven years have been leading to this moment and I can't wait to produce the most spectacular and immersive Sleepy Hollow Experience to date."

All New York casting for Brian Clowdus Experiences is handled by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. Auditions for this Non-Equity production are on July 15th in New York City, and July 16th in Tarrytown, NY.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting July 23 at hudsonvalley.org. Performances will take place on select dates October 4-November 3 at Washington Irving's Sunnyside, 1 W Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown, New York.

More information is available at hudsonvalley.org/sleepyhollowexperience.

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus





