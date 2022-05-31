SHADOWLAND STAGES Launches 2022 Season With AIRNESS

SHADOWLAND STAGES in Ellenville, NY launches its season this week with a limited three week run of AIRNESS by Chelsea Marcantel. Called "frickin funny, hella heartfelt, and badass brilliant" by DC Metro Theatre Arts, the show takes us into the world of competitive air guitar and features:

Tramaine Bembury (Gabe "Golden Thunder" Partridge) Is delighted to be making their SHADOWLAND STAGES debut. Other credits include Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), Sense of Humor (Short Film), SuperUser Do (Pilot). Training: BFA Acting, Boston University.

Peter Evangelista (David "D Vicious" Cooper) is stoked to be working on this show with SHADOWLAND STAGES. Credits include: Broadway: THE RASCALS: ONCE UPON A DREAM (Dir. Steven Van Zandt). Off-Broadway: MEN AND WOMEN TALKING LOVE AND SEX (Davenport Theater), WILD CHILDREN (VP Productions). Regional: 12 ANGRY MEN as Juror 12 (John W. Engemen Theater), NATIVE GARDENS written by award-winning Karen Zacarias (Eagle Theatre), and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE as Stanley Kowalski (Antrim Playhouse). Film Credits: What She Said, Star Crossed Lovers, Bully. Television: Succession (HBO), Billions (Showtime), Monsterland (Hulu). He is a proud member of Actors Equity Association & SAG-AFTRA.

Kelsey Leland (Astrid "Cannibal Queen" Anderson) Kelsey is excited to be a part of her second production here at SHADOWLAND STAGES in her hometown. Kelsey received her BFA in Acting from Pace University in 2018. In 2019, she played Barbara Demarco in SHEAR MADNESS on this very stage. Currently, Kelsey is filming for Camp Joy, a feature film directed by Dimas Salaberrios as "Silkie", a sassy camp counselor. She would like to give a warm shout out to all of the locals, especially those who have guided her through the years!

Olivia Miller (Nina "The Nina" O'Neal) is delighted to be making her SHADOWLAND STAGES debut! Olivia is an actor, writer, and singer based in New York City. She is the creator/performer of the one-woman show BLOODY MARY LIVE, which envisions a teenage Queen Mary I defending her "bloody" legacy through a stand-up comedy set. After being shortlisted for the 2020 LET Fringe Award, BLOODY MARY LIVE was produced in England (Assembly Festival 2021, Greenwich Theatre London), New York City (The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, Club Cumming, Pete's Candy Store, the PIT Underground) and Boston (American Repertory Theater's OBERON). BLOODY MARY LIVE is next headed to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Other recent stage roles include Gertrude in HAMLET (Gloucester Stage), Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Trinity Repertory Company), and Susan in TICK TICK BOOM (Brown/Trinity Rep). Olivia is also the co-creator and co-star of the original YouTube web series "Call From", which follows iconic theatrical characters trying (and failing) to connect with each other via Zoom. Olivia holds an MFA in Acting from Brown/Trinity Rep and a BA in English from Harvard College. You can find her on Instagram/TikTok (@thatoliviamiller) and on her website (www.olivia-miller.net).

Justin Pietropaolo (Mark "Facebender" Lender) - Justin is bound and determined to make sure you never miss him too much, so he's back at SHADOWLAND. Lord willing and the creek don't rise, he'll keep on being back for a while. Previous SHADOWLAND credits: HANDLE WITH CARE, K2, THE NIGHT ALIVE. Regional credits: SALT PEPPER KETCHUP (InterAct Theatre Company,) THE WHIPPING MAN (Oldcastle Theatre Company,) THE GHOST TRAIN (Centenary Stage Company.) NY Theater: THOM PAIN (based on nothing) (The Poor Mouth Theater Company,) COOKIE IRELAND HAS A GIRAFFE (The Igloo Collective.) Film: Gutterbug (Streaming on Amazon,) Shark River, How to Rob. Favorite air guitar track: Song for the Dead by Queens of the Stone Age.

Sean Walsh (Ed "Shreddy Eddy" Leary) Originally from Bronx NY, is currently residing in the Hudson Valley and studying performance at SUNY New Paltz. This is his first appearance at SHADOWLAND STAGES, and this will also mark his debut performance outside of the New Paltz campus. Some of his favorite performances have been, MACBETH (Macbeth), UNNATURAL ACTS (Lester Wilcox), and LOVE/SICK (Kevin).

AIRNESS will be performed June 3rd - June 19th at The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES and is the regional premiere of the play, which won the American Theatre Critics Association's prestigious Osborn New Play Award.

Single tickets are $34 - $42 and both single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased at ShadowlandStages.org or by calling 845-647-5511.