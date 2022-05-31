SAFE HOME, World Premiere Co-Written By Tom Hanks, and More Announced for Shadlowland Stages 2022 Season

Shadowland Stages announces its joyful return with a wonderful seven-show season including musicals, dramas and rib-tickling comedies. The season is highlighted by two world premieres, including one co-written by Tom Hanks

Get full details here:

AIRNESS

by Chelsea Marcantel directed by Brendan Burke

June 3rd - 19th The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES

SHADOWLAND is excited to kick off its 37th season in June with the regional premiere of Chelsea Marcantel's comedy, AIRNESS, winner of the American Theatre Critics Association's prestigious Osborn New Play Award.

Nina is a newbie in the world of competitive air guitar. Joining a clique of super-committed rock 'n roll nerds, she's taken on a journey towards ultimate air guitar self-actualization: AIRNESS, the indescribable state of being that can only happen when you're not just faking it. . . but letting go and living it.

THE CROSSWORD PLAY (or Ezmeranda's Gift)

by Donna Hoke

June 24 - July 10 The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES

Next up is Donna Hoke's thoughtful play, THE CROSSWORD PLAY (or Ezmeranda's Gift) which will have its world premiere production at The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES, SHADOWLAND's new intimate black box theatre.

Join our expert at a crossword puzzle-making workshop, where she guides us through the creation of a brand new puzzle, this one aimed at rekindling an old flame. Will her words woo him back? Or leave her puzzled about the past?

SAFE HOME

by Tom Hanks & James Glossman, based on stories by Tom Hanks

July 15 - Aug 7 The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES

The centerpiece of SHADOWLAND's season is one of the most exciting projects in its history. SHADOWLAND is thrilled to announce the organization will produce the world premiere of SAFE HOME, written by Tom Hanks & James Glossman, based on stories by Tom Hanks.

Bert Allenberry is a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man - a very rich man - is supposed to have, need, or want . . . except for Time. So now Bert is about to dive headlong through a door, into other people's lives in other people's places, in a time-bending odyssey to find his way SAFE HOME.

About the upcoming production, Tom Hanks said:

"SHADOWLAND STAGES is the ideal venue for SAFE HOME - a safe home for a new play. The possibility to come back to the theater, to the fine hands of the ensemble, is fresh, thrilling and due!"

ALMOST HEAVEN: Songs of John Denver Songs

by John Denver and others

Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Jeff Waxman, Original Concept by Harold Thau

Aug 12 - Sept 11 The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES

In August, SHADOWLAND shows audiences a foot-stompin' great time as a talented cast reminds us about all the great songs of John Denver in the musical ALMOST HEAVEN.

ALMOST HEAVEN is a musical tribute and intimate celebration of John Denver's life and career, told through his numerous hit songs - including "Rocky Mountain High," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Annie's Song," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "Calypso" and more. This musical revue creates a uniquely theatrical narrative celebrating a true American troubadour, and chronicling his impact as both storyteller and activist.

IN THE CONTINUUM

by Danai Gurira & Nikkole Salter Directed by Jammie Patton

Sept 16 - Oct 2 The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES

The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES will be the venue for IN THE CONTINUUM, named one of the year's 10 Best Plays of 2008 by the New York Times and directed by Jammie Patton, who returns following her direction of SHADOWLAND's critically acclaimed production of THE NICETIES last season.

Living worlds apart in South Central Los Angeles and Harare, Zimbabwe, two young women experience a kaleidoscopic weekend of darkly comic, life-altering revelations. IN THE CONTINUUM dramatizes the devastating impact of AIDS on African and African-American women with two actresses portraying dozens of roles in this engrossing, and surprisingly funny, story of parallel lives.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal

Oct 7 - Oct 23 The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES

The regular season ends with the timely and hilarious LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Based on the true story of John D'Agata's essay "What Happens There", this pointed comedy explores the importance of fact vs. fiction.

LIFESPAN OF A FACT follows Jim Fingal, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact-checker for a sinking once-heralded literary magazine. When his editor charges him with the assignment of checking an article by the prominent resident literary powerhouse, the editor secretly hopes to change the magazine's fate. Hard facts battle emotional truths in this high-stakes showdown based on actual events.

HOLIDAY SHOW - TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dec 2 - Dec 18 The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES

Shortly SHADOWLAND will be announcing this year's pick for their holiday season offering. In what has quickly become a favorite local holiday tradition, the annual holiday show will again be sure to delight and entertain (as well as make a wonderful gift!). The holiday show can easily be added onto any of SHADOWLAND's season subscription packages.

SHADOWLAND's 37th season will be performed at The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (157 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428) and The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (14 Market Street (at Center St.) Ellenville, NY 12428). Single tickets are $34 - $42 and both single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased at www.ShadowlandStages.org or by calling 845-647-5511.