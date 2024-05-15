MESSY WHITE GAYS to be Presented 38th Powerhouse Theater Season at Vassar College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Messy White Gays, a new play written by Drew Droege and directed by Mike Donahue, will receive a workshop and presentation as part of the 38th Powerhouse Theater Season at Vassar College, which features a slate of musical and play workshops, readings, and performances. The performances are Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.



Tickets for Messy White Gays go on-sale on May 30th. All tickets are $30 and will be found at https://www.vassar.edu/powerhouse/season.



Sunday morning. Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their throuple-mate and stuffed him into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately,

they’ve invited friends over for brunch. Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

(Playwright) has appeared Off-Broadway in Titanique and his solo shows, Happy Birthday Doug and Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, for which he received Outstanding Performance at Outfest film festival (both shows streaming on BroadwayHD). He’s best known for his Chloe Sevigny parody videos (featured in

Entertainment Weekly, The Advocate, TimeOut New York, Out magazine’s Out 100, a Marc Jacobs campaign, and HBO’s doc “Wig”) and performs regularly in Los Angeles with The Groundlings, “The Golden Girlz Live”, and Celebration Theatre (including starring in Charles Busch’s Die Mommie Die! at Kirk Douglas Theatre). He has written for Netflix’s “AJ And The Queen” and “Big Mouth”. His recent film/tv credits include “Bob’s Burgers”, “Search Party”, “The Goldbergs”, Fool’s Paradise, Me Time, “The Great North”, “Your Honor”, “Drunk History”, Logo’s “Cocktails & Classics”, “Heathers” and Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer.



(Director) select credits include: the LA premiere of Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance (Geffen Playhouse); Little Shop of Horrors with MJ Rodriguez, George Salazar and Amber Riley (Pasadena Playhouse); and the world premieres of Matthew Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride (MCC, The Geffen, Denver Center), Jen Silverman’s Collective Rage (MCC, Woolly Mammoth), Ana Nogueira’s Which Way To The Stage (MCC), Jordan Seavey’s Homos (Labyrinth), and Highway Patrol (The Goodman), which he co-created with Dana Delany, Dane Laffrey and Jen Silverman. Mike’s award-winning OSCAR® qualifying debut short film, Troy, premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and has gone on to screen at another 70 festivals internationally, including the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It has won numerous awards, including the Jury Award for Best Comedy at Aspen Shortfest 2023, the Audience Award for Best Narrative Short at Outfest 2022, the Vimeo ‘Unofficial Award’ for Best US Narrative Short at Sundance and Vimeo Staff Pick Best of 2023. Troy is featured online in The New Yorker’s Screening Room. Mike and writer Jen Silverman are currently working on their first feature, with Pacific Electric producing.



The Fabulous Invalid

(Producer) is a theatrical production company founded in 2018 by Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo with the mission to illuminate untold stories and fascinating personalities on air and on stage with a reverence for the past, a bold outlook for the future, and a dash of panache. The company takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself—always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: the fabulous invalid! Projects to date include The Wiz and Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ on Broadway, Call Fosse at the Minskoff, Broadway Barbara Live! Off-Broadway, and Messy White Gays, in addition to four podcasts for the Broadway Podcast Network, and several additional projects in development.



