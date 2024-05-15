Karen Ziemba to Star in Austin Pendleton-Helmed WHAT KEEPS US GOING at The Schoolhouse Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Schoolhouse Theater will present the World Premiere of Barbara Dana's heartwarming and hilarious new comedy, What Keeps Us Going. The legendary Austin Pendleton directs Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba, a constellation of Broadway stars including Tony nominees Amelia Campbell, Tim Jerome, SAG Award nominee Anthony Arkin and a real live dog on stage: Addison the wonderdog!

What Keeps Us Going follows the glamorous Marie: a famous actress of a certain age who unexpectedly finds romance in the autumn of her life and her career. A delightfully theatrical story of love, friendship, and the challenges of growing older, this uplifting new play is sure to enchant audiences of all ages!

The Schoolhouse Theater is in its 39th Season and won Nine 2023 Broadway World Awards including Best Play (for Red) and Favorite Local Theater. Don't miss your chance to see this captivating new play with a legendary director and a powerhouse cast at the "venerable" Schoolhouse Theater (New York Times)!

Get your tickets at:

www.theschoolhousetheater.org

All performances at:

The North Salem Community Center

Croton Falls, NY 10519

Comments