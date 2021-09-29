Rochester Broadway Theatre League Updates Vaccination Policy

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League has announced updated COVID-19 mandates, including requiring vaccinations for all attendees of upcoming events.

Effective October 1, 2021 - RBTL's Auditorium Theatre will require all patrons ages 12 and older, to provide proof of at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccination, in order to attend performances at the Auditorium Theatre. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, upon arrival and departure in lobby areas, and within the theatre for the entirety of the performance. Both precautions are critical to RBTL's ability to continue to present shows and the cooperation and understanding of patrons is appreciated.

Beginning November 8, 2021, all patrons age 12+ at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre must be fully vaccinated for entry for all performances. Patrons are considered fully vaccinated at least 14 days after their final dose of a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Children under age 12 will be permitted to attend performances with adults that meet the vaccination requirements. All patrons will be required to wear masks at all times while in the facility. Children under two are not permitted in the theatre.