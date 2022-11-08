Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Professional Actors Will Direct Eastchester's Fall Comedy MIDSUMMER/JERSEY

Performances run November 18-19, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The Eastchester High School Players Club is gearing up to perform their Fall Comedy, Ken Ludwig's Midsummer/Jersey, on 11/18 + 11/19 at EHS. Two EHS alumni, Joe Blute and Brandon Salerno - who are professional actors - have come back to the school to direct the show. Now that we have entered a post-Covid world, it is time to revitalize the arts at Eastchester and this team is making it happen! Joe and Brandon loved The Players Club in high school. Their experiences inspired them to pursue the arts and they hope to recreate that same magic with the students today.

About the show:

Get your tickets for the EHS Players Club's Fall Comedy: Ken Ludwigs' Midsummer/Jersey!!

This hysterical retelling of A Midsummer Night's Dream brings Shakespeare's famous characters to the Jersey Shore where they meet outlandish personalities based on Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and the rest of the cast!




