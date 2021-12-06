Photos: Meet the Cast of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite Peanuts holiday special comes to life in A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.

New Yorkers can celebrate the holiday season with the Peanuts gang in two holiday engagements. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage begins performances this week, Dec. 3 - 19 at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (480 N Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY), prior to its New York City premiere December 21 - 24 at The Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway, NYC).

Charles M. Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life -all set to the original special's dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage, by Charles M. Schulz, is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, and adapted for the stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is produced by Gershwin Entertainment / Todd Gershwin.

'"Having been born and raised in New York City, and now a Westchester resident for the past 15 years, it is especially exciting to bring this iconic holiday classic to both New York City and Westchester," said Producer Todd Gershwin.

Directed by Robert Coulson, the cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage features D'Marreon Alexander as Linus, Giuliana Augello as Violet, Connor Barr as Charlie Brown, Sophia Delucchi as Sally Brown, Chloe Gabila (Ensemble), Andrew Hainz as Pigpen, Will Jewett as Snoopy, Brent C. Mauldin as Schroeder, Lucy Rhoades as Frieda, Sam Sanderson (Ensemble), Elliot Wallace as Shermy, Emma T. Wilcox as Patty, and Leah Windahl as Lucy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage features choreography by Charlotte Bydwell; music supervision and additional arrangements by Garrett Taylor; scenic design by Adam Koch, Associates; costume design by Jeffrey Meek; lighting design by Nathan Scheuer; and sound design by Josh Samuels.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy