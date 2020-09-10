Photo Flash: See Inside Opening Week of STARS & CARS CINEMA

Screenings included CAPTAIN MARVEL, KNIVES OUT, SHREK and JUMANJI.

"Stars & Cars Cinema" produced by Brierpatch Theatricals (Laura Janik Cronin and Scott Newsome) kicked off the first weekend of outdoor family fun on Thursday, September 3 with a screening of CAPTAIN MARVEL, followed by KNIVES OUT, SHREK and JUMANJI playing over the long holiday weekend.

The opening weekend's proceeds went to The Lions Club of Blauvelt, NY who provided the amazing volunteers.

Check out photos below!

Be sure to visit www.starsandcarscinema.com to see the rest of the exciting "coming attractions" scheduled!

