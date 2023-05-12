Penguin Rep Theatre to Present I CHOOSE THE LIGHT: THE MUSIC OF NEIL BERG For One Performance Only

The performance features Mr. Berg and stars Rita Harvey, special guest Richard Todd Adams.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Com Photo 1 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Composers Conversation On May 21
Review: POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep Photo 2 Review: POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep
Review: LATER LIFE at Katonah Classic Stage Photo 3 Review: LATER LIFE at Katonah Classic Stage
POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season Photo 4 POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season

POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season

Penguin Rep Theatre will present I Choose the Light: The Music of Neil Berg for one performance only, Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Stony Point, New York.

The concert celebrates the songs of Nyack resident Neil Berg, creator of the concert 100 Years of Broadway and composer and lyricist of the hit Off Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, and the upcoming rock musical The 12.

The performance features Mr. Berg (on piano), and stars Rita Harvey (Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof), and special guest Richard Todd Adams (Cats, LES MISERABLES).

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil and Rita back to the barn for this very special presentation," says Mr. Brancato.

The May 28th concert is the first in a series of Stage, Too! events, which are made possible by a generous grant from The Siragusa Family in honor of Susan Siragusa. Additional events will be announced shortly.

The performance is scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre located at 7 Crickettown Road. The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Tickets are $30 each ($25 for Penguin season subscribers).

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at Click Here or call 845-786-2873.

About Penguin Rep Theatre

For 45 years, Penguin Rep Theatre has flourished under the leadership of founder and Artistic Director, Joe Brancato, and Executive Director, Andrew Horn. It has been a home and launching pad for stellar original productions featuring professional actors, including Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winners.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Reveal Stephen H. Grant Student Playwrigh Photo
Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Reveal Stephen H. Grant Student Playwright Festival Winning Play Readings

Four local high school students will have their new plays read on May 30 by professional actors as part of the Stephen H. Grant Student Playwrights Festival presented by Penguin Rep Theatre and the Phoenix Theatre Ensemble.

Review: POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep Photo
Review: POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep

What did our critic think of POPCORN FALLS at Penguin Rep?

Rock Guitarist Yvette Young to Premiere First Orchestra Score In NY This June Photo
Rock Guitarist Yvette Young to Premiere First Orchestra Score In NY This June

One of the most respected names in modern guitar culture, Yvette Young, is The Next Festival of Emerging Artists' Featured Guest Composer as part of their 10th Anniversary Season.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Com Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students to Perform World Premiere Meet the Composer at a Composers Conversation On May 21

Hoff-Barthelson Music School students will present the world premiere of Nilo Alcala's composition, “To the Others” at the culminating concert of the School's Music of Our Time Festival on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY.


More Hot Stories For You

Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Reveal Stephen H. Grant Student Playwright Festival Winning Play ReadingsPenguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Reveal Stephen H. Grant Student Playwright Festival Winning Play Readings
York's Belmont Theatre To Present HOLES This MonthYork's Belmont Theatre To Present HOLES This Month
Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE 6/30-8/19
Arc Stages Will Present DUELING PIANOS This WeekArc Stages Will Present DUELING PIANOS This Week

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moments With Paul
The 530 Studios (5/12-5/13)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catbird Music Festival featuring The Lumineers, Tyler Childers & more!
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Penguin Rep Theatre (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Time Rush
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# World-renowned Cassatt String Quartet at Bethany Arts Community
Bethany Arts Community (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood Vampires (featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp & Joe Perry)
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with James Taylor
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tears for Fears
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis & The Cadillac Three
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU