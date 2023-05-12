Penguin Rep Theatre to Present I CHOOSE THE LIGHT: THE MUSIC OF NEIL BERG For One Performance Only

Penguin Rep Theatre will present I Choose the Light: The Music of Neil Berg for one performance only, Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Stony Point, New York.

The concert celebrates the songs of Nyack resident Neil Berg, creator of the concert 100 Years of Broadway and composer and lyricist of the hit Off Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, and the upcoming rock musical The 12.

The performance features Mr. Berg (on piano), and stars Rita Harvey (Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof), and special guest Richard Todd Adams (Cats, LES MISERABLES).

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil and Rita back to the barn for this very special presentation," says Mr. Brancato.

The May 28th concert is the first in a series of Stage, Too! events, which are made possible by a generous grant from The Siragusa Family in honor of Susan Siragusa. Additional events will be announced shortly.

The performance is scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre located at 7 Crickettown Road. The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Tickets are $30 each ($25 for Penguin season subscribers).

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at Click Here or call 845-786-2873.

About Penguin Rep Theatre

For 45 years, Penguin Rep Theatre has flourished under the leadership of founder and Artistic Director, Joe Brancato, and Executive Director, Andrew Horn. It has been a home and launching pad for stellar original productions featuring professional actors, including Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winners.