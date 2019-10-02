New Deal Creative Arts Center Holds Sold Out, Powerful Reading Of Louisa Vilardi's TOUGH LOVE

The New Deal Creative Arts Center presented a sold out public reading of Tough Love, a new play written by playwright Louisa Vilardi. The reading was held at Clove Creek Dinner Theater on Sunday, September 29, 2019 to a packed audience. Tough Love is a mix of comedy and drama that explores how much it takes to give up or give in when it comes to marriage and family. An interactive talk back followed the performance and the crowd conveyed how the piece moved them to both laughter and tears. Many expressed their connection to Vilardi's new work and were confident in the future success of the play.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

This reading featured Steven Bendler, Austin Lightning Carrothers, Joseph Eriole, Teresa Gasparini, David Perez-Ribada, and Laurel Riley-Brown. The talk back was facilitated by Tamara Cacchione.

For more information on the playwright, visit www.LouisaVilardi.com and to follow The New Deal Creative Arts Center, follow their Facebook page.





