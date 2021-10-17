Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS Comes to the Hudson Valley this November

Neil Simon's most heartfelt play comes to the Hudson Valley through The New Deal Creative Arts Center. Lost in Yonkers is a coming-of-age story set in Yonkers, New York during the 1940s. Simon's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play centers around two brothers, Jay & Arty, who are sent to live with their grandmother and their childlike Aunt Bella, while their father travels, desperately trying to scrape enough money together while working as a salesman. Over the course of a year, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility and the importance of family (and who makes up that family!) that will carry them into adulthood.

Lost in Yonkers is directed by New Deal's Executive Director, Teresa Gasparini and will feature Jackson Bowles (Arty), Tamara Cacchione (Aunt Bella), Austin Carrothers (Eddie), CJ Herriman (Jay) Gina Kraut (Grandma), Diana Perretti (Aunt Gert), and Jeff Sculley (Uncle Louie). This production is stage managed by Jay Iorio and is under the technical direction of Stephen Woodcock.

Limited seating for the safety and comfort for actors and audience members. Reserve your tickets here. Masks are required inside the library and during the performance of the show. Student tickets will be available at the door for $10.00 Friday & Saturday performances begin at 7pm with Sunday matinee performance at 2pm. Performances will be held at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff.