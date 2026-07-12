SILENCED VOICES: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF THE FEDERAL THEATER PROJECT To Be Presented by Axial Theatre

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Axial Theatre continues its acclaimed SAFEHOUSE Playwrights Series on Saturday, July 25 at 4:00 PM with a staged reading of Silenced Voices: The Life and Death of the Federal Theatre Project, written by Brian Rose in collaboration with Dan Held, who also directs.

Presented at St. John's Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Avenue in Pleasantville, the reading is part of Axial Theatre's ongoing commitment to developing new plays through professional staged readings followed by moderated conversations with audiences and artists.

Inspired by the extraordinary rise and controversial demise of the Federal Theatre Project during the New Deal era, Silenced Voices explores one of the most ambitious experiments in American theatre history. At a moment when artists were employed to bring live theatre to communities across the country, the Federal Theatre Project transformed the cultural landscape before becoming the target of political scrutiny and censorship. Rose's compelling new play examines the people behind the movement and asks enduring questions about artistic freedom, public funding for the arts, and who has the power to determine which stories are told.

The reading features Axial Theatre Ensemble members Catherine Banks, Lev Harvey, Marisa Lowe, and Patrick McGuinness, joined by special guests Jessica Bonds, Kayla P. Lewis, Phil Garfinkel, Shawn Cribari, Adam Black, and Anthon Mondesir.

Following the performance, audiences are invited to participate in Axial Theatre's signature moderated discussion, providing an opportunity to engage directly with the playwright, director, and creative team as part of the development process.

Founded in 2000, Axial Theatre is an award-winning nonprofit theatre company dedicated to producing bold, thought-provoking work while supporting the development of new plays and playwrights. Through its SAFEHOUSE Playwrights Series, Axial provides playwrights with professional actors, directors, and engaged audiences to help shape new work for future production.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 8 Sunnyside Ave. Pleasantville, NY. For tickets and additional information, visit Axial Theatre's website or follow Axial Theatre on social media.

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