Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts First Instruments and Private Lessons Open House for All Ages

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will open its doors to music lovers of all ages for its First Instruments and Private Lessons Open House. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.

The afternoon will commence with a First Instruments Open House from 1:00 to 2:15 pm, specifically designed for students in Pre-K through 5th grade and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Hoff-Barthelson's esteemed faculty, engage in hands-on activities, and receive information about the School's introductory instrument classes. These foundational classes are aimed at preparing young students for private lessons in piano, strings, guitar, winds, brass, and percussion.

Following this, from 2:15 to 3:45 pm, attendees of all ages from Pre-K through 12th grade, as well as adults, can sign up for 15-minute mini-lessons with Hoff-Barthelson's distinguished teachers. This is a perfect opportunity to experience the School's exceptional teaching methods and get a taste of private lessons.

To secure a spot at this event, an RSVP is required. With limited space available, early registration is strongly encouraged. To RSVP, please visit www.hbms.org, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Photo credit: Young student learning to play the violin by Mark Jessamy.

