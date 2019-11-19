Greenwood Lake Theater and Warwick Historical Society to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Greenwood Lake Theater, in partnership with Warwick Historical Society, presents "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, and adapted by Doris Baizley, on Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8, at 7:00 pm, at the Old Baptist Meeting House, Church Street & Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY. Mary McKinley and Katherine Weatherford direct this production. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students under 18, and can be purchased through the Warwick Historical Society. Box office contact is 845-986-3236, ext. 101.

Looking for something different this holiday season? Here's an opportunity to bring your whole family to enjoy an entertaining and highly energetic staged reading of this holiday classic. Doris Baizley's inventive stage adaption of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is told by a ragtag troupe of traveling players made up of actors, puppets, clowns and mimes. The magical world of make-believe comes to life as the troupe's trunk of supplies mystically opens and reveals the transformative life of Ebenezer Scrooge, from parsimonious miser to generous benefactor, thanks to the intervention of three wise ghosts.

"We wanted to do something a little different for a Christmas show," says Mary McKinley, Greenwood Lake Theater's Co-Artistic director. "So we chose this interesting take on the traditional presentation of 'A Christmas Carol.' It's really a clever reimagining of the story. Each actor plays several roles, and all of their props and costume pieces miraculously appear from a trunk on the stage. It is also our privilege to partner with Warwick Historical Society this year, and to perform this work in the same beautiful church where the movie, "In and Out' was filmed."

"We really enjoyed working on this show, too'," says Katherine Weatherford, Co-Artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater. "It's a little crazy with each of the actors switching back and forth between roles, making this show a bit of a challenge but a whole lot of fun to do. It's not your typical 'Christmas Carol.' Anyone who comes will have a great time."

For more information regarding tickets, venue location, complete list of cast members, and production details for "A Christmas Carol" or Greenwood Lake Theater, please visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org or call the Warwick Historical Society box office at 845-986-3236, ext. 101.





