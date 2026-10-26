GARY LUCAS Sets Upcoming Performances in Sag Harbor, Paris, Madrid, Ireland and More

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Acclaimed guitarist Gary Lucas has announced a slate of upcoming performances and appearances taking him from New York to Europe this fall, including a special Halloween presentation of Frankenstein, a tribute to Jeff Buckley in Madrid, and performances with Gods and Monsters.

Lucas will kick off the upcoming dates on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, at Sag Harbor Cinema in Sag Harbor, New York. Beginning at 6 p.m., Lucas will perform his live solo guitar score accompanying James Whale's classic 1931 film Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff and Colin Clive.

From November 9-16, Lucas will be in Forges-les-Eaux, Normandy, recording at Studio 4A Sound Factory in collaboration with French artists Hannah Hesse and Fred Pessoa.

He will then head to Paris for a solo acoustic performance at Le Chair de Poule on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:30 p.m. The performance will take place upstairs at the Peine Perdu bar and will feature special guest vocalists to be announced.

On November 20 and 21, Lucas will return to Madrid for the Recoletos Jazz Series at the Recoletos Hotel, where he will lead a tribute to Jeff Buckley marking what would have been the late singer-songwriter's 60th birthday. Lucas, who co-wrote several songs with Buckley, will be joined by Spanish vocalists including Mercedes Ferrer and Luis Regidor, with additional performers to be announced.

Lucas will travel to Ireland on Saturday, November 28 for a masterclass at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk. The session will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Back in the United States in December, Gary Lucas & Gods and Monsters will perform at The Colony in Woodstock, New York on Thursday, December 17 from 7-10 p.m. The lineup will feature Lucas alongside Calvin Weston on drums and Ernie Brooks on bass, with Sal Cataldi's Spaghetti Eastern Music opening the evening.

Gary Lucas & Gods and Monsters will then perform at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, New Jersey on Sunday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performance dates will be announced.

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