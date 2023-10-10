Filmmaker Hanna Bass & Spaghetti Eastern Music Collaborate On FRAGMENTS OF LIGHT Premiering At Avant-Garde-Arama Lands At Lace Mill

Kingston-based filmmaker Hanna Bass will join forces with Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo project of guitarist Sal Cataldi, on Fragments of Light. Bass' newest film will be accompanied by Cataldi's live solo guitar score at Avant-Garde-Arama Lands at Lace Mill, the latest edition of the popular festival of short performance art works co-founded by Charles Dennis at P.S. 122 in the East Village in the 1980s. The event, which will include short works by nine artists in total, will take place October 20 and 21 at 6 pm at Lace Mill, a popular artists' residence and performance space in Kingston, NY.

Fragments of Light serves as a vivid chronicle of Bass's cinematic journey, which took flight following her career as a professional ballerina, touring with the renowned American Ballet Theater. Her transition from the world of ballet to the realm of cinema has given birth to films that radiate a dreamlike quality, offering a contemporary reinterpretation of the pioneering spirit of early DADA-inspired filmmakers such as Maya Deren, Barbara Hammer, and Shirley Clarke. Infused with the grace and artistry derived from her background as a dancer and choreographer, Bass's films fluidly dance between dimensions, radiating a captivating blend of authenticity and an eerie, enigmatic allure.

Beyond her compelling work as a filmmaker, Bass has cultivated a diverse portfolio as a cinematographer and creative director, expertly crafting visual identities for a multitude of entities. In her own words, she humbly defines herself as a multi-media creatrix, exploring the harmonious convergence of creative direction, choreography, film, and music. To explore more of her body of work, you can visit her website at https://www.hannawithacamera.com/ or follow her on Instagram @hannawithacamera.

Spaghetti Eastern Music is the genre-leaping solo project of Hudson Valley and NYC-based guitarist/keyboardist Sal Cataldi. Spaghetti Eastern Music marries acid jazz-fueled guitar instrumentals with lush ambient soundscapes and bare-bones acoustic ballads straight out of the Nick Drake school. Cataldi debuted the project with the critically-acclaimed 2016 album, "Sketches of Spam," which has been followed with a number of EPs and singles.

The New York Times says Cataldi "has a beat unmistakably his own" while Time Out New York praises his "the delicate guitar work and the hauntingly moody atmosphere he conjures." Called "beautiful and unique" by WFUV's Mixed Bag, "charmingly melodic and off-center" by WFMU and "part Sergio Leone fever dream, part Ravi Shankar raga, a whirling dervish of musical creation" by Hudson Valley One. Chronogram Magazine called his exploratory solo guitar score for the dance piece "2x2x4"cool, melodic, inspired and transcendent, a wave of sonic warmth and light." Psychedelic Baby Magazine calls it "the perfect sonic tonic for these trouble times." Cataldi says this work is very much in line with what he is creating to accompany Bass' film. "2x2x4" and his other music can be found on Spotify and www://spaghettieasternmusic.bandcamp.com

Avant-Garde-Arama was originally created in 1980 by performance artist Charles Dennis and musician/visual artist Jeffrey Isaac at the legendary East Village venue Performance Space 122 (P.S. 122) now Performance Space New York. Each edition presents a collection of inter-disciplinary dance, performance art and video. In 2019 Dennis moved to Hurley, NY and has since curated and produced three Avant-Garde-Arama events at Woodstock's Mountain View Studio and The Lace Mill in Kington.

The October 20 - 21 event will present nine pieces including Dennis's solo dance-talk work "Dreaming Out Loud," Nancy Ostrovsky's live painting with music by Meghan Gugliotta, a multimedia of dance, sound and costumer by Lina Azalea Dahbour. Full details can be found at the Eventbrite link here.