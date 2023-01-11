Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary Season

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced details for its upcoming 2033 50th anniversary season.

3 AGES

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023 @ 6:30PM | FILM | FREE ADMISSION

PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MAMARONECK LIBRARY'S CENTENNIAL MOVIE SERIES

1923 | Comedy/Silent | 1hr 51m | Not Rated

The Mamaroneck Library's Centennial Movie Series begins with a free screening of Buster Keaton's first feature film and one of the funniest comedies of the silver screen. The rituals of courtship, romantic rivalry and love play out three times - in the Stone Age, the Roman Age and the Modern age - as a Man (Buster Keaton) vies with a Villain (Wallace Beery) for the Girl (Margaret Leahy). The film will be accompanied by an original musical score created by Kurt Coble, performed live by Kurt Coble on violin and Donald Sossin on piano.

WEB/TICKETS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023 @ 6:30PM | FILM | FREE

PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MAMARONECK LIBRARY'S CENTENNIAL MOVIE SERIES

1923 | Comedy/Silent | 1hr 51m | Not Rated

The Mamaroneck Library's Centennial Movie Series begins with a free screening of Buster Keaton's first feature film and one of the funniest comedies of the silver screen. The rituals of courtship, romantic rivalry and love play out three times - in the Stone Age, the Roman Age and the Modern age - as a Man (Buster Keaton) vies with a Villain (Wallace Beery) for the Girl (Margaret Leahy). The film will be accompanied by an original musical score created by Kurt Coble, performed live by Kurt Coble on violin and Donald Sossin on piano.

WEB/TICKETS

LIGHTWIRE THEATRE'S

THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE & HARE: THE NEXT GEN

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | $24 Adults/$19 Kids

Lightwire Theatre brings Aesop's classic fable into brilliant new light with dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop. It's now ten year later, and The Tortoise and the Hare, now have children of their own who embark on a whole new kind of race. When their adventure leads our Next Gen heroes into unexpected territory, Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children, overcoming whatever hurdles to make it to the finish line.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4

WEB/TICKETS

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS COMEDY TOUR

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $45/$35

Featuring the stand-up from the writers of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning show:

KAT RADLEY is a staff writer on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," on Comedy Central, and in 2018 was featured in Glamour Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top female writers in late night. In addition to performing stand-up on FOX-TV's "Laughs," her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio, Pandora, and Spotify, and her debut album, The Important Thing Is That I'm Pretty, is available on iTunes. She has opened for Maria Bamford and headlined San Francisco's Sketchfest and the Women in Comedy Festival in Boston.

RANDALL OTIS is a writer, comedian and actor based in Manhattan, hailing from Florida. He currently works as a writer at "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." He has performed around the country, including the New York Comedy Festival, the New South Comedy Festival, and has been featured on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "VICE," "Above Average," AllDefDigital, The Huffington Post.

MATT KOFF is a stand-up comedian and writer for "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." Matt won an Emmy for his work at "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and his standup has appeared on Comedy Central and History Channel. Matt's debut comedy album, Who's My Little Guy, was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records during the summer of 2019.

JOE OPIO is a Ugandan stand-up comedian and writer on "The Daily Show." A trained lawyer and accountant, Opio is an observational satirist whose standup has been seen on three different continents - from South Africa through Switzerland to the biggest comedy clubs in New York. Opio has written over 360 episodes of "The Daily Show" and is a WGA Award nominee.

The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

WEB

TICKETS

EMELIN FILM CLUB | WINTER 2023

FIVE FILMS | FIVE WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM | FILM | SUBSCRIPTION: $110

FEB 1 | FEB 15 | MAR 1 | MAR 15 | MAR 29

For nearly two decades, Emelin Film Club has offered members a robust program of critically acclaimed, pre-release films. Films are carefully selected by our curator and not divulged until screening, adding suspense and fun to the theatre-going experience. A subscription includes tickets to five pre-release film screenings from some of today's most exciting filmmakers, exclusive post-film interviews with special guests, lively post-screening discussions with curator and fellow members, and a members-only e-newsletter with post-film critical commentary. The Emelin Film Club is sponsored by Houlihan Lawrence.

WEB/TICKETS

VIDEO

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 @ 8PM | ROCK | SOLD OUT

Powered by evocative songcraft, jaw-dropping guitar playing, and indefinable spirit, this venerable icon holds a coveted spot on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and counts a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in Nashville, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC Awards among his many accolades. 2011 saw Thompson garner an OBE (Order of the British Empire) personally bestowed upon him by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Moreover, Time touted his anthem, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning," on its "100 Greatest Songs Since 1923" list.

WEB

THE INDEPENDENT

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2023 @ 8PM | FILM | GENERAL ADMISSION $15

2022 | Rated R | Runtime 108M

Emelin Theatre hosts a special in-theatre screening of Peacock's political thriller, The Independent, along with a talkback after the film with Evan Parter, Screenwriter and Mamaroneck High School Alum. Starring Brian Cox ("Succession,") Jodie Turner-Smith ("Queen & Slim,") John Cena ("Vacation Friends,") Ann Dowd ("Handmaid's Tale,") and directed by two-time Emmy-nominee Amy Rice ("By the People: The Election of Barack Obama"), The Independent opens in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president or its first viable independent candidate. Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker, to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

WEB

TICKETS

DOKTOR KABOOM AND THE WHEEL OF SCIENCE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | $24 Adults/$19 Kids

So much science, so little time! Doktor Kaboom has built a spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more! At least a dozen fantastic demonstrations ready to go. Step up and spin the wheel. Wherever it stops, that's what's next!

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades 3-8

WEB/TICKETS

LADIES OF LAUGHTER

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $47/$42/$37

Kim Berns, Leighann Lord and Marion Grodin

Ladies of Laughter is back at the Emelin! Grab your friends and spend a raucous evening with some of the funniest women doing stand-up today. For over twenty years, Ladies of Laughter has served as a launching pad for female comedic talent, with past participants ranging from Amy Schumer to Melissa Rauch. Buy your tickets soon because the "ladies" typically sell out. The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

WEB

TICKETS

PINK FLOYD | DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE CONCERT

PERFORMED BY POMPEII FLOYD

FRIDAY, MAR 3, 2023 @ 8PM | ROCK/TRIBUTE | $37/$32

In March of 1973, Pink Floyd released their landmark album The Dark Side of The Moon. The longest charting album on the Billboard Charts (13 years!), it continues to inspire artists and bands all around the globe with Roger Waters' provocative lyrics and David Gilmour's epic guitar solos. Guitarist and Singer JT Curtis (from the Broadway cast of Let it Be) will lead a band of all-star musicians to bring you a full performance of this album. The band will also perform other Pink Floyd classics with a spectacle of lights and visuals to accompany this timeless music for a true Pink Floyd experience.

WEB

TICKETS

LIBERTY COMEDY

SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $32

An evening of stand up at the Emelin, featuring:

Andy Pitz has multiple appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." Andy is a regular performer at all of New York City's top comedy clubs including Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's & Comic Strip Live.

Ryan Reiss is a comedian, writer and actor based in New York City. Having made his network TV debut on the "Late Show with Seth Meyers," Ryan is one of the most sought-after comedians at the New York clubs. Ryan can be seen daily entertaining Fox studio audiences for the "M&J Morning Show," "Huckabee," and "CenterStage," on the YES Network and on Fox & Friends. When not performing live, Ryan has been seen as a host on WE's hit series "Three Men & a Chick Flick," MTV's "TRL," Nickelodeon's "U Pick Live," Fox's "Red Eye," and "Howard Stern Show."

LIBERTY COMEDY

SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023 @ 8PM | COMEDY | $32

An evening of stand up at the Emelin, featuring:

Andy Pitz has multiple appearances on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." Andy is a regular performer at all of New York City's top comedy clubs including Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's & Comic Strip Live.

Ryan Reiss is a comedian, writer and actor based in New York City. Having made his network TV debut on the "Late Show with Seth Meyers," Ryan is one of the most sought-after comedians at the New York clubs. Ryan can be seen daily entertaining Fox studio audiences for the "M&J Morning Show," "Huckabee," and "CenterStage," on the YES Network and on Fox & Friends. When not performing live, Ryan has been seen as a host on WE's hit series "Three Men & a Chick Flick," MTV's "TRL," Nickelodeon's "U Pick Live," Fox's "Red Eye," and "Howard Stern Show."

Ellen Karis has performed stand-up all over North America and has a soon to be released Dry Bar Comedy Special called "Dreams Don't Come True." Known as "The Greek Goddess of Comedy" Ellen has appeared on the Amazon comedy series "Mrs Maisel," and hosts her own weekly podcast "Karis Comedy Corner" on ITUNES. She is also the author of a children's book about being a Godparent.

The Emelin is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding for our 2022-2023 Comedy Series made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer.

WEB

TICKETS

PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE

THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2023 @ 8PM | ROCK/COUNTRY | $67/$62/$52

Best known for their iconic #1 hit "Amie," and top 10 hits "Two Lane Highway," "Let Me Love You Tonight," "I'll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle" and "Early Mornin' Riser," along with their classic Norman Rockwell inspired cowboy album covers, PPL bridged the gap between country and rock. Original members Mike Reilly (bass, vocals) and John David Call (pedal steel) are joined by Donnie Clark (guitar, vocals), Randy Harper (keyboards, vocals) and Scott Thompson (drums, vocals).

WEB

TICKETS

FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN

FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $52/$42/$32

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen are one of the most exciting bands on the progressive Bluegrass scene today, having built a reputation for pressing boundaries - often slipping into pop, folk, country - and delivering electrifying live performances. Powered by Solivan's bold and dynamic vocals and driven by the band's virtuosic instrumental chops, the group has earned widespread critical acclaim as well as Grammy nominations for their most recent two albums. They have also received multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards and nominations, both collectively and individually, including 2 wins for IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year.

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

JUNIE B. JONES: ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

SUNDAY, MAR 19, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | FAMILY | $24 Adults/$19 Kids

Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-and-a-half years, who better to write the book on EVERYTHING you need to know? From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and ALWAYS something to sing about.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4

WEB/TICKETS

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates.