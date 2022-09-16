Emelin Theatre Celebrates 50 Years Of Great Entertainment On The Sound Shore

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 50th anniversary year with a Gala on November 3 featuring Broadway Star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In The Heights, Wicked). The SHINE ON Gala will be the not-for-profit Emelin's biggest fundraising event of the year, and its success is key as the Theater continues to 'rise and shine' from closing and other pandemic related challenges. This festive and fun evening will be a great opportunity to join together in support of the Emelin, a cultural beacon for our region for half a century. Details about purchasing tickets to the Gala and other ways to contribute can be found at emelin.org/gala-2022/

"We are overjoyed to welcome everyone back for our exciting 51st season and invite all to attend our SHINE ON Gala," said Mark Ettenger, President of the Emelin Board of Directors. "As a cultural hub for Southern Westchester and beyond, we are committed to providing exciting, accessible and affordable programming to our diverse region, and our recent renovation puts a new SHINE ON our 'jewel of a theatre,' as it was dubbed on Opening Night in 1972 by renowned critic Walter Kerr."

Half a century later, the intimate 267-seat theatre at 153 Library Lane continues to SHINE ON. The Emelin was voted "Best Professional Theatre 2022" by readers of Westchester Magazine, and each year draws tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Mamaroneck.

"The Emelin has been a bedrock of our community and all of Southern Westchester," said Tom Murphy, Mayor of the Village of Mamaroneck. "Not only does the theater enrich us culturally, but it is central to the vibrancy of our restaurant and entertainment district on the Avenue, an important destination for the County. With programs like School Outreach, Film Club and Free Concerts in the Park, The Emelin is always looking for ways to bring people together - and that's music to my ears."

The Emelin owes its success to many decades of strong leadership, committed board members, and enduring support from many individual and institutional donors, including: ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Village of Mamaroneck, the Town of Mamaroneck and the Village of Larchmont, and the generosity of thousands of loyal patrons and sponsors. Program sponsors currently include Houlihan Lawrence, Miller's Toys and Con Edison. Westchester Magazine is a media sponsor.

On Sale Now: The 2022-23 season is packed with a diverse array of talent, with many more shows to be announced, including breakout country/blues artist Valerie June, British folk rocker Richard Thompson, trailblazing dance troupe Pilobolus, blues guitarist Tab Benoit, singer/songwriter Dar Williams, and the nostalgic Glenn Miller Orchestra. Highlights include eminent jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, and Bettye Lavette, one of the great soul singers of our time. Emelin.org/full-event-list

Signature Programs at the Emelin: Family programming, a Westchester tradition for generations, returns with six enchanting and educational shows for young children. Concerts in the Park returns for its second year of providing FREE Concerts in Harbor Island Park in collaboration with Mamaroneck Parks and Rec. The Emelin Film Club, now in its 18th season, screens pre-release independent films and takes members behind the scenes in post-film interviews. Founded 40 years ago, The Emelin Bluegrass Series has been nominated for the IBMA's "Event of the Year" Award for five consecutive years (2016-2020).

Plans for the Future: Funds raised at the Gala will support the return and expansion of Family and School Outreach programs. The Emelin is forming an advisory committee to focus on broadening programming to reflect the vibrant mix of heritages and cultures in our growing region. The venue also plans to add popular music and comedy shows on weeknights and expects to offer more events next summer for the benefit of the entire community.

A Celebrated Past: In recent years, the Emelin has presented Broadway Stars Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, and Christopher Jackson (George Washington in Hamilton); Rock Legends Don McLean, Roger McGuinn and Jim Messina; Folk/Pop/Rock Standouts Suzanne Vega, Rickie Lee Jones, Leo Kottke and Joan Osborne; Jazz Greats Leon Redbone, John Scofield, and John Pizzarelli; International Sensations Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Vienna Boys Choir, Peking Acrobats and Flor de Toloache; Acclaimed Dance Companies Paul Taylor II, Alvin Ailey II, Mark Morris, Parsons, Twyla Tharp and Ballet Hispánico; Comedians Robert Klein, Janeane Garofalo, and Paul Reiser; and Bluegrass Royalty Ralph Stanley, Del McCoury, The Earls of Leicester, The Gibson Brothers and Rhonda Vincent.

A Brief History of the Emelin: The Emelin was founded in 1972 as a gift to the Westchester community by local businessman Arthur C. Emelin. Its mission was to "bring the best in professional performing arts programming to the widest possible audience to entertain, educate and invigorate the entire community." The theatre was designed by leading architectural firm Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates, known for creating some of NYC's best known public spaces, including many theaters. As it enters its sixth decade, The Emelin is proud to serve the needs of diverse audiences by offering them rich cultural opportunities that inspire, entertain, and educate. It's all here, at the Emelin. www.emelin.org