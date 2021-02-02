Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March

Emelin Theatre for the Performance Arts has announced their upcoming events for February and March.

Check out the schedule below!

VIRTUAL FILM CLUB: WINTER 2021 SESSION

SIX WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM: FEBRUARY 10, FEBRUARY 24, MARCH 12, MARCH 24, APRIL 7, APRIL 21 | FILM | SUBSCRIPTIONS $100 PER HOUSEHOLD

Emelin's Virtual Film Club premieres this February! Join Film Programmer Joe Neumaier when he selects six new critically-acclaimed independent films to stream direct to your home. Host of the weekly "Movie Minute" on 710AM-WOR, Joe Neumaier has been a film journalist and radio/TV commentator for over 25 years and served as Creative Consultant for the Sarasota and the Annapolis Film Festivals for several years. Titles of the films are not known prior to screening which adds to the fun and members are invited to post-film interviews with Joe Neumaier and special guests, when available.

Emelin Virtual Film Club is sponsored by Houlihan Lawrence.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR | EXCLUSIVE LIVESTREAM EVENT

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2021 @ 8PM | ROCK/ROOTS | $25

The incomparable Livingston Taylor will perform a single solo set on the Emelin stage, Livestreamed directly to your home. The set will run approximately one hour. Making and performing music for over fifty years, Livingston Taylor has shared the stage with such major artists as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull. From top-40 hits "I Will Be in Love with You" and "I'll Come Running," to "I Can Dream of You" and "Boatman," the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston's creative output has continued unabated. Equally at home with a range of musical genres - folk, pop, gospel, jazz - he is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth.

AMY HELM | EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EVENT

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2021 @ 8PM | ROCK/ROOTS | $25

Amy Helm is well known for her rockin' infectious live shows. Tune in for the next best thing when the Emelin streams an exclusive pre-recorded event featuring a live performance by the artist. A singer-songwriter with abundant talent, Helm brings a brilliant mix of Americana, country, blues, and gospel music. Helm is a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle, and served as a backing musician in the Midnight Ramble Band.

THE GIBSON BROTHERS | EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EVENT

FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $25

Recorded live at The Gibson Brothers' studio, exclusively for the Emelin, to stream from home. Bluegrass royalty, Eric and Leigh Gibson - named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013 - are known for their masterful brother harmonies and moving original songs. The Emelin Theatre is a proud presenter of quality Bluegrass in the northeast region for nearly forty years.

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates

Address: Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts, 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Email: boxoffice@emelin.org

Phone: 914-698-0098

Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre is a nonprofit organization that brings world class performing arts to Westchester County. Promoting a cultural life that entertains and educates our audience, the Emelin presents numerous world class events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, and family theatre, plus a broad range of independent and contemporary film. Well-known for our high-quality and affordable programs, the Emelin is one of the few performing arts venues in our region offering such a broad mix of entertainment appealing to all ages and tastes, attracting audiences from Westchester County and beyond.

www.emelin.org