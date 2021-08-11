Elmwood Playhouse Presents Two Original Plays

Elmwood Playhouse will be presenting two original one act plays this month.

Each performance will start with the play "Step" written by Richard Apicella and directed by Alison Costello. In this play, main character literally cannot take another step in life. The second play is "The Munson Card", written by Steve Bermack and directed by Claudia Stefany. It examines a middle-aged man's struggle with the mistakes and choices of his youth in the hope of possibly being able to change the trajectory of his life.

Elmwood reopened its doors last month after shutting down for over 19 months due to COVID. The playhouse continues to operate following the current COVID Safety guidelines. Director Claudia Stefany tries to focus the positive side of things. "(The pandemic) has given our community a fantastic opportunity to write and perform original material" says Stefany.

The two plays feature Michael Hull, Michael Serpe, Meg Sewell, Tracey McAllister, Steven Bermack and Jack Kahan.

The show runs for only three performances: Friday August 13th 7pm, Saturday August 14th 7pm, and Sunday August 15th 2pm. Tickets are only $10. Proof of vaccination will be required from auidenece members. Masks must be worn. Unvaccinated children under 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/step-and-the-munson-card