Chatham Players to Present MARY'S WEDDING This Month

“Mary's Wedding” by Stephen Massicotte, takes place on the eve of Mary's wedding as she is deep in dreaming. It's a night full of dreams: dreams of love and her beloved Charlie, dreams of war and dreams of what might be. When Mary and Charlie, filled with the passion, vulnerability and impulsiveness of youth, unexpectedly find one another sheltering in a barn during a thunderstorm, a tentative love is born. But the year is 1914, and Mary and Charlie must surrender their love and their fate to the uncertainties of their tumultuous times. Director Ed Faver added, “I consider this opportunity--given to me by Chatham Community Players' One Weekend Only program, to be a great gift. I encourage you to join us and dream with Mary.”

Performance dates are June 09th & 10th at 8pm and June 11th at 3pm.

Directed by Faver, the play stars Elizabeth Colagrande as Mary and Michael Gencarelli as Charlie. The production stage manager is Aaron Kellner.

One Weekend Only is Chatham Community Players' newest black box offering. These shows have smaller casts, smaller sets, and are staged up close to the audience. These productions burn bright - but only for a very short time. "As a series, One Weekend Only prioritizes shows that 'take a risk.' In that regard, Mary's Wedding is a perfect fit for us. Is there any greater risk than falling in love?” explained co-producer, Sarah Pharaon.

“14 years ago, in a lovely production at a NJ regional theatre, I first encountered Mary's Wedding,” said Faver. “Since that time, rare is the day that I do not think about this play. It is irresistible. A story of love and sacrifice, heartbreak and second chances, the innocence of first love and the brutal realities of war, it is told in a dream on the eve of a young woman's wedding.” We are excited to present this beautiful, poignant play to close out OWO's inaugural season.

All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Tickets are $20.

Rounding out the One Weekend Only Series team is co-producer Steve Ruskin, production advisor Joelle Bochner, technical advisor Diane Giangreco, community liaisons Anne & Matt McCarthy and publicity manager Emily Miller.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or Online. To access the theater's online ticketing service, go to ccp.booktix.com. The service is available 24 hours a day and tickets can be purchased online up until three hours prior to curtain on the day of a performance. For information regarding box office hours, please call the box office at (973) 635-7363. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.

About the Chatham Playhouse

The Chatham Community Players has been entertaining residents of Morris County and the surrounding area since 1922. The organization's mission is to produce high-quality theater for a diverse audience, while elevating its standard of excellence and providing a creative outlet with educational opportunities and outreach programs. For more information, including details of CCP's upcoming 2023-2024 season, visit www.chathamplayers.org. Funding has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Emily Miller