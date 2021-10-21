Catskill Mountain Foundation to Present FORTEPIANO MUSIC PERFORMANCES Later This Month

The extraordinary sounds of the fortepiano will be on display when the Catskill Mountain Foundation's Academy of Fortepiano Performance continues its International Fortepiano Salon Series, with its seventh installment on October 30. The Academy of Fortepiano Performance faculty Audrey Axinn, Maria Rose, and Yi-heng Yang will also perform live at the Doctorow Center for the Arts on November 6. Classical music lovers will delight as the programs showcase the artistry of antique or replica fortepianos from the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Academy of Fortepiano Performance International Salon 7 on October 30, a virtual event featuring highlights from the August 2021 summer workshop, will highlight excerpts from the faculty and student concerts, as well as some of the lecture-recitals by participants. Hosts Audrey Axinn, Maria Rose, and Yi-heng Yang, along with workshop participants, will share their experiences and the importance of playing and performing on fortepianos. Salon 7's spectacular highlights memorialize a special time of fortepiano study in the Catskill Mountains.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, the Academy of Fortepiano Performance faculty Audrey Axinn, Maria Rose, and Yi-heng Yang will perform live at the Doctorow Center for the Arts, playing works by Beethoven, Dussek, and Schumann. The evening's program includes, Axinn performing Beethoven Bagatelles, Opus 33, on the Conrad Graf piano (1826). Rose will perform Sonata op. 61 by Jan Ladislav Dussek, also called "Élégie harmonique", on the Broadwood grand piano (mid 19th c.). Yang will perform Novellettes op. 21 by Robert Schumann on the 1826 Graf piano. The recently-acquired Graf piano is part of the Catskill Mountain Foundation's Piano Performance Museum collection of valuable original instruments, which also includes the Clementi square piano (1803), a Pleyel pianino (1840) and a grand piano by Erard Frères (1873).

In 2022, Ms. Rose and Ms. Yang will continue to organize the well-loved Academy of Fortepiano Performance International Fortepiano Salons, bringing live-streamed panel discussions and excerpts of performances to a growing audience of participants from all around the world. The Academy of Fortepiano Performance is funded in part by donations from private individuals and the Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation.

The Academy of Fortepiano Performance Faculty Concert will be at the Doctorow Center for the Arts, 7971 Main St., Hunter, NY on November 6 at 8 PM. All tickets are $25 and general admission only. Audience seating is very limited. For more information or to purchase tickets to concert, visit catskillmtn.org or call 518-263-2063. For information and to register to receive the Facebook and YouTube links to the International Salons, please visit catskillmtn.org.