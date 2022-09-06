CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow features side-splitting comedy, jaw-dropping cirque acts, and non-stop entertainment. Joining Morgan on stage is his comedy partner and spouse Heidi Brucker Morgan. In this show, she reprises the role of the ever-popular Princess Wendy - America's Favorite Inebriated Party Princess. Happily-ever-after appears to be very short-lived when Evil Sorcerer and The Greatest Illusionist of ALL TIME Rod Raven (Matt) arrives with hilarious hijinks. Nightly performances are suitable for audiences 13 years and older; the Kids Day matinee, scheduled for Saturday, September 24, is suitable for ages 5 years and older.

"The Fringe is our happy place - it has become our refuge of artistic expression and communal connection and to us, it is like coming home," said creator and director Matt Morgan. "And by 'home,' we mean to Rochester - which has the greatest audiences of all time."

Another key element of Afterglow's production values is the original music being written and performed by LA-based band The Rigs - TJ Stafford and Caitlin Parrott-Stafford. Their music has been featured on the soundtracks for many hit TV shows including American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, True Blood, Sons of Anarchy, and Parenthood.

"Matt and Heidi are Las Vegas legends and the driving force behind the sold-out Spiegeltent hit shows D'illusion, SideShow, and Eclectic Attraction. Combining their talents with the powerful music of The Rigs and an all-star cast ensure the perfect night out! After many rough years for the performing arts, we look forward to celebrating the excitement, fun, and rich diversity that only the Fringe offers Rochester audiences," said Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

In addition to the Morgans, Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow includes a cast of internationally renowned artists including: juggler Jacob D'Eustachio (USA), foot juggler Feven Hagopian (Ethiopia), Aerialist Gregory McElroy (USA), skater Diana Nikuliceva (Latvia), contortionist Gana Oyunchimeg (Mongolia), skater Yunier Padron (Cuba), aerialist Giulia Piolamti (Italy), musicians TJ Stafford and Caitlin Parrot Stafford (USA), juggler Dario Vazquez (Mexico), and aerialist Kerlly Vazquez (Venezuela).

Tickets are currently on sale online at rochesterfringe.com and by phone at (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply). Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place, Corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, starting September 11, 2022.