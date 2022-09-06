Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe

The production runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 

Register for Rockland / Westchester News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow features side-splitting comedy, jaw-dropping cirque acts, and non-stop entertainment. Joining Morgan on stage is his comedy partner and spouse Heidi Brucker Morgan. In this show, she reprises the role of the ever-popular Princess Wendy - America's Favorite Inebriated Party Princess. Happily-ever-after appears to be very short-lived when Evil Sorcerer and The Greatest Illusionist of ALL TIME Rod Raven (Matt) arrives with hilarious hijinks. Nightly performances are suitable for audiences 13 years and older; the Kids Day matinee, scheduled for Saturday, September 24, is suitable for ages 5 years and older.

"The Fringe is our happy place - it has become our refuge of artistic expression and communal connection and to us, it is like coming home," said creator and director Matt Morgan. "And by 'home,' we mean to Rochester - which has the greatest audiences of all time."

Another key element of Afterglow's production values is the original music being written and performed by LA-based band The Rigs - TJ Stafford and Caitlin Parrott-Stafford. Their music has been featured on the soundtracks for many hit TV shows including American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, True Blood, Sons of Anarchy, and Parenthood.

"Matt and Heidi are Las Vegas legends and the driving force behind the sold-out Spiegeltent hit shows D'illusion, SideShow, and Eclectic Attraction. Combining their talents with the powerful music of The Rigs and an all-star cast ensure the perfect night out! After many rough years for the performing arts, we look forward to celebrating the excitement, fun, and rich diversity that only the Fringe offers Rochester audiences," said Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

In addition to the Morgans, Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow includes a cast of internationally renowned artists including: juggler Jacob D'Eustachio (USA), foot juggler Feven Hagopian (Ethiopia), Aerialist Gregory McElroy (USA), skater Diana Nikuliceva (Latvia), contortionist Gana Oyunchimeg (Mongolia), skater Yunier Padron (Cuba), aerialist Giulia Piolamti (Italy), musicians TJ Stafford and Caitlin Parrot Stafford (USA), juggler Dario Vazquez (Mexico), and aerialist Kerlly Vazquez (Venezuela).

Tickets are currently on sale online at rochesterfringe.com and by phone at (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply). Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place, Corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, starting September 11, 2022.





More Hot Stories For You


Ali Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc StagesAli Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc Stages
August 22, 2022

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Downstairs as a free presentation, to celebrate the beginning of their 10th anniversary season. The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, September 10th at 7pm.
TICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 SeasonTICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 Season
August 18, 2022

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, just 55 miles outside of New York City, in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and partnership with the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Celebrates Great American Music At The Dine The 'Dale TentHoff-Barthelson Music School Celebrates Great American Music At The Dine The 'Dale Tent
August 18, 2022

The music of Bernstein, Ellington, Foster, Sousa and more will be performed by members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's faculty and adult jazz students during the School's Celebration of Great American Music – two free outdoor concerts at the Dine the 'Dale Tent in downtown Scarsdale.
Meadowmount School of Music Awards Inaugural $50,000 Gurrena Fellowship to Cellist Sydney LeeMeadowmount School of Music Awards Inaugural $50,000 Gurrena Fellowship to Cellist Sydney Lee
August 11, 2022

Meadowmount School of Music has awarded its inaugural Gurrena Fellowship, worth $50,000, to 25-year-old cellist Sydney Lee. The announcement was made at the final student concert of this year’s session, on August 10, at which Lee performed Schumann’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105.
Emelin Film Club Launches 18th Season With 6 Critically Acclaimed Indie FilmsEmelin Film Club Launches 18th Season With 6 Critically Acclaimed Indie Films
August 10, 2022

The Emelin Theatre kicks off its eminent FILM CLUB series beginning September 28 with a slate of five critically acclaimed, pre-release independent films – and a sixth “bonus film.”