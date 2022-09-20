Bandaloop Is Back During Fringe Finale Weekend

Rochester audiences are invited to close out the Eleventh Annual Rochester Fringe Festival in Downtown during Fringe Finale Weekend on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24. After delighting tens of thousands of Fringe-goers in 2012 and 2013, renowned vertical dance company BANDALOOP will once again dance on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building at 100 Chestnut Street, with prime viewing from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park (353 Court Street).

This FREE, family friendly show takes place at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:00 PM. Food trucks, bars, buskers, live music, and other entertainment highlight the evening.

An innovator of vertical performance, California-based BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality and intricate choreography to turn the dance floor on its side. Between the two evening performances of BANDALOOP, festival-goers will be treated to even more Fringe Finale Weekend entertainment at Dr. MLK Jr. Park.

"We are honored and excited to partner with Fringe and bring free public art to the community of Rochester," said Artistic Director Melecio Estrellas. "We hope that BANDALOOP vertical dances will inspire an expanded sense of possibility with healthy doses of grace and awe."

Friday, September 23: Festival-goers will be able to enjoy free, live music from the Bowl in the Park, with a line-up as follows:

5:30 PM: The Thigh Masters kick off the festivities with their signature mix of high-energy alternative and party rock.

8:00 PM: The popular Irish band, Sisters of Murphy take the stage with their rock n' roll style that will surely keep the party going until BANDALOOP performs again at 9:30 PM.

Saturday, September 24: The highly anticipated, seventh annual FRINGE STREET BEAT competition takes place. Fringe Street Beat is an annual, family-friendly, all-styles dance and breakdancing competition featuring teams from all over the Northeast competing for a $1200 cash prize. Fresh talents from Rochester and beyond participate in 3-on-3 team battles, facing off for a chance to win the title of Fringe Street Beat Champions. Ithaca's DJ ha-MEEN returns as MC with Toronto's DJ Victorious on the decks. They are joined by a panel of judges including: TEIN (last year's champion, Buffalo, New York), Bgirl Mantis (New York City), and Mai Le Ho (New York City). From breakdancing to all-styles, teams bring their A-game - and their adrenaline - to every eye-popping round, starting with preliminary trials and leading to the final dance battle.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Sign-up and Registration at The Bowl in the Park

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM: Preliminary Rounds

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM: Final Rounds

Fringe Street Beat registration is available on the day of the event, teams may also register now by visiting tinyurl.com/fringestreetbeat22. The cost per team to register is $5.

Saturday, September 24: KIDS DAY offers activities galore including:

12:00 - 2:00 PM: Pumpkin Painting

12:00 - 3:00 PM: Kids Chalk Art (Spiegelgarden)

12:00 PM: Bebop to Bach (Spiegelgarden)

12:00 PM: Guinness World Record Attempt: Largest Juggling Competition (The Strong Museum of Play)

2:30 PM: Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, Kid-Friendly Matinee (ages 5 and over), Spiegeltent

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Fringe Street Beat

7:30 PM: The Wizard of Oz (Spiegelgarden)

"We are thrilled to welcome the innovative and powerful BANDALOOP back to Rochester as part of Fringe Finale Weekend! Experiences like BANDALOOP, Street Beat, and Kids Day have put Fringe on the map and captivated the hearts of our community," said Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Rochester Councilmember At-Large Mitch Gruber, and New York Congressman Joe Morelle join Festival Producer Erica Fee on Saturday, September 24 to introduce the 7:30 PM closing night performance of BANDALOOP.

BANDALOOP celebrates the human spirit, nature, and communities through dance that uses climbing technology to expand and challenge what is possible. Founded by Amelia Rudolph and under the artistic direction of Melecio Estrella, the work re-imagines dance, activates public spaces, and inspires wonder and imagination in audiences around the world. From the Seattle Space Needle and the New York Stock Exchange to Yosemite's El Capitan and the fjords of Norway, BANDALOOP honors nature, community, and the human spirit as it re-imagines what dance can be. Their home-base is located in Oakland, California.

BANDALOOP is funded by the City of Oakland, the National Endowment for the Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and a diverse set of funders and individual donors. @BANDALOOPing; http://BANDALOOP.org/about.

BANDALOOP, Fringe Street Beat, Kids Day, and the live musical event are free performances. Shows requiring tickets are currently on sale online at rochesterfringe.com and by phone at (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply). Tickets are on sale now and may also be purchased in-person at the Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place, Corner of Main and Gibbs Streets.