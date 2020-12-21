BWW Previews: WE NEED A LITTLE ELMWOOD at Elmwood Playhouse

The Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack will be hosting an old time Christmas Special a la Andy Williams or Bing Crosby, to celebrate the holiday season. The online presentation of Elmwood Playhouse will be lots of fun and a great way to end this crazy year.

If you're available the evening of Tuesday December 22nd (tomorrow night), Elmwood is doing a "premiere" with live chat. But it can be watched anytime in the month of December. Streaming Premieres Live: December 22, 2020 7 PM, and then runs through midnight January 3, 2021

Tickets are available for purchase at ArtsRock.org. Proceeds will benefit Elmwood Playhouse.

Check out the preview here:

"We Need a Little Elmwood Preview"

Elmwood's Board President Steve Taylor said: "While we hope to be performing live in 2021, this special, one-hour streaming performance, offers tickets at a "pay what you want, pay what you can" price per household. Once you purchase your ticket, you will be sent a link specific to you. Additional amounts are always welcomed."

Viewers can round out their Holiday TV show theatre experience with Elmwood's Home for the Holiday Theatre Pack! Enjoy articles, recipes, playlists and more, all around the vintage TV holiday theme.

Tickets can be purchased until 11:00 PM January 3, 2021 at: "ArtsRock"

Co-hosts: Steve Taylor and Tiffany M. Card

Starring: Tony Bellomy, Mariann Felice, Alex Francisco, Larry D. Gabbard, Kathy Gnazzo, Chad Hudson, Simone Palmer, Miran Robarts, Lisa Spielman, Jason Summers, Edward Van Saders with Vivian, Aria, and Sidney.

Conceived, created & produced by Tiffany M. Card, Larry D. Gabbard, Tony Bellomy and Greg Schultz

Directed by Larry D. Gabbard, Musical Direction: Tony Bellomy, Set: Ralph Felice, Set Decoration: David Julin, Lights: Mike Gnazzo.

-Peter Danish