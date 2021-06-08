BWW Previews: JOSHUA BELL at Tarrytown Music Hall On June 9th, 2021

"Rock star" classical violinist Joshua Bell will be performing live at the Tarrytown Music Hall on 6/9/21, accompanied by Peter Dugan Piano. A rare opportunity to experience a world class performance in an intimate setting!

Joshua has recently done a few concerts in Europe, and it has fed a burning desire to perform for audiences. It is Joshua's first concert in the greater NY area in well over a year, and it may be one of the first, if not the very first by a prominent classical music artist here. NY State has recently permitted expansion to full capacity for a vaccinated audience.

Pianist Kamal Khan, Soprano Larisa Martinez, Joshua Bell

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell joined the classical music world in bringing world-class performances online. In summer 2020, PBS presented Joshua Bell: At Home With Music, a nationwide broadcast directed by Tony and Emmy award winner, Dori Berinstein, produced entirely in lockdown. The program included core classical repertoire as well as new arrangements of beloved works, including a West Side Story medley. The special featured guest artists Larisa Martínez, Jeremy Denk, Peter Dugan, and Kamal Khan. In August 2020, Sony Classical released the companion album to the special, "Joshua Bell: At Home With Music."

With a career spanning almost four decades, the GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist is without question one of the most beloved and celebrated artists of his era. Having performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, Bell continues to maintain engagements as soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor and Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

It is a very rare treat to have a musical legend like Maestro Bell performing right in our backyard. The charming village of Tarrytown is in Westchester County, a quick drive or train ride from Manhattan. Lots of great restaurants and if you want to make a day of it there are many points of interest nearby.

Tickets & Info:

https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2463