The Schoolhouse Theater has announced its upcoming production of Athol Fugard's acclaimed play, "Master Harold"...and the boys.

Directed by the Schoolhouse Artistic Director Owen Thompson, this powerful drama will feature an outstanding cast including Will DeVary, Devin E. Haqq, and Alvin Keith. The production is set to be a compelling theatrical experience, showcasing one of the most important works in modern theater.

Athol Fugard, a literary giant in the world of theater, has been hailed as "the greatest active playwright in the English-speaking world" by Time Magazine. His works have consistently challenged and moved audiences across the globe, and "Master Harold"...and the boys is often considered his crowning achievement. Since its premiere, this masterpiece has resonated with audiences worldwide, with the original Broadway production earning a Tony Award and being described by The New York Times as "lyrical in design, shattering in its impact: this play is a transcendental force!"

Set in apartheid-era South Africa, "Master Harold"...and the boys is a poignant exploration of racism, friendship, and human dignity. The play revolves around the complex relationship between a young white boy, Hally (Will DeVary), and two Black men, Sam (Devin E. Haqq) and Willie (Alvin Keith), who work in his family's tea room. As tensions escalate, the play delves into the harsh realities of prejudice and power, revealing the deep emotional scars inflicted by an unjust society.

Owen Thompson, Artistic Director of The Schoolhouse Theater, brings his visionary approach to this production, promising to deliver a deeply affecting and thought-provoking experience for audiences. "This is a vitally important play, says Thompson, "It changed my life when I performed in it as a young man, and is perhaps even more relevant today than when it was written. Mr. Fugard's incredible ability to capture the complexities of human relationships and the devastating effects of systemic injustice have more power than ever in 21st century America."

The Schoolhouse Theater invites audiences to join them for this extraordinary production, which will run for a limited time. Don't miss the opportunity to witness a timeless work of art brought to life by a stellar cast and creative team.

Performance Dates: September 6th - September 22nd, 2024

Venue: The North Salem Community Center, 3 Owens Road, Croton Falls, NY

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theschoolhousetheater.org

About The Schoolhouse Theater:

The Schoolhouse Theater is Westchester's longest-running nonprofit professional theater, dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical productions to the local community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Owen Thompson and Producing Director Bram Lewis, The Schoolhouse Theater continues to present thought-provoking and relevant works that inspire, challenge, and entertain.

