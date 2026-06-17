AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Open at Shadowland Stages in Hudson Valley
Mark Brown's adaptation will run at Shadowland Stages' Ellenville, NY home, a professional theatre with 41 years of history.
SHADOWLAND STAGES, a cultural cornerstone of the Hudson Valley, continues its 41st season with AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, by Mark Brown playing June 19 - July 12, in the Studio, 14 Market Street at Shadowland Stages in downtown Ellenville.
Phileas Fogg has agreed to a wager that puts his fortune and life at risk. With his resourceful servant, Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in a miraculous 80 days, chased by a detective who thinks Fogg's a robber on the run. Danger, excitement, and romance abound in this whirlwind of a show.
The cast includes:
- James Taylor Odom (National Tours: Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Clue, and The Sound of Music)
- Melody Ladd (Shadowland Stages' Christmas at Pemberley series)
- Emily Bosco (Shadowland debut)
- Joel Rainwater (Broadway: The Lion King and Shadowland Stages' The Garbologists)
- Lav Raman (Off Broadway: Heathers)
Brendan Burke (Artistic Director) directs, with Michael Frederic (Sherlock Holmes in 39 Steps at Shadowland Stages) as Assistant Director.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKETS
Performances take place at the STUDIO at SHADOWLAND STAGES, at 14 Market Street, in downtown Ellenville, NY.
- Regular performances run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.
- “Pay What You Can” preview performances are offered on the first Friday (6/19) at 8 PM and the first Saturday (6/20) at 2 PM
Tickets can be purchased online at shadowlandstages.org, by calling the box office at 845-647-5511, or in person starting two hours before showtime. Season subscribers save up to 25%, and groups of 10 or more receive substantial discounts. For group packages, contact the box office directly.
With free parking, excellent local dining, and a deep commitment to accessibility and affordability, SHADOWLAND STAGES remains “one of the region's treasures” (Times Herald-Record).
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