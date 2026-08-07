Bees Deluxe Will Come to Jazz On Main in August

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Catch Bees Deluxe, an award-winning blues-jazz band from Boston when they visit Jazz on Main on Sunday, Aug 23rd. Music starts at noon and there's no cover charge.

Bees Deluxe were formed by Conrad Warre and Carol Band when they met on the bandstand of the legendary Ryles Jazz Club in Cambridge Massachusetts. The band delivers fresh interpretations of songs by such artists as Billie Holiday, Etta James and Burt Bacharach, with instrumentals from the Blue Note and Stax catalogs with a sprinkling of their own originals. Band plays keyboards, harmonica and sings, Warre sings and plays guitar, accompanying the two are Daniel DiPaola a renowned New York producer & bassist, and Matt Arenburg who teaches drums & percussion in the Boston area.

Bees Deluxe has toured from Maine to Miami winning fans, amazing audiences and sharing the stage with headliners like: Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, Walter Trout, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield, Mike Welch and Roomful of Blues. Winners of the 2025 and the 2026 New Hampshire State Blues Challenges, and semi-finalists at the International Blues Challenge, in Memphis, January 2026, Bees Deluxe are headed back to compete at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis again in January of 2027.

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