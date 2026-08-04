Goosefeather to Bring Back Annual Drag Brunch With Chef Dale Talde
Dining with Divas will take the stage at noon alongside Dim Sum, Bellinis, and Mimosas.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Goosefeather is bringing back its annual Drag Brunch on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m., combining drag performances with Chef Dale Talde's culinary excellence.
Drag Brunch is a chance to celebrate, connect, and cheer as the queens put on an unforgettable show. Once doors open, guests can fill their plates with Goosefeather's signature Dim Sum offerings, paired with a classic Bellini or Mimosa.
At 12:00 p.m., Goosefeather will welcome to the stage "Dining with Divas," Westchester's longest-running drag show, where its nergy will match the flavors on the menu.
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