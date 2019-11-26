13 THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Play Group Theatre

Day turns to day turns to day...

13 is a musical about growing up, journeying through life's uncertainties, and finding your true friends in unexpected places. Following a young boy's move from NYC to Indiana on the eve of his Bar Mitzvah, this precocious musical packs a ton of fun, and a whole lot of heart too!

Featuring a book by Dan Elish and Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music and lyrics by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), 13 reminds us that no matter how old we are, we all have a little more homework to do.

Join us for this hilarious and heartwarming musical, here on the PGT Mainstage!

Tickets

Performances

Saturday, December 7 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 8 @ 2pm
Saturday, December 14 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 15 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn

Directed by Zack Autieri
Music Directed by Logan Culwell-Block
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12
Rated: perfect for anyone who is or was a Middle Schooler



