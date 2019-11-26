13 THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Play Group Theatre

13 the Musical

Day turns to day turns to day...

13 is a musical about growing up, journeying through life's uncertainties, and finding your true friends in unexpected places. Following a young boy's move from NYC to Indiana on the eve of his Bar Mitzvah, this precocious musical packs a ton of fun, and a whole lot of heart too!

Featuring a book by Dan Elish and Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music and lyrics by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), 13 reminds us that no matter how old we are, we all have a little more homework to do.

Join us for this hilarious and heartwarming musical, here on the PGT Mainstage!

Tickets

Performances

Saturday, December 7 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 8 @ 2pm

Saturday, December 14 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 15 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

13 the Musical

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn

Directed by Zack Autieri

Music Directed by Logan Culwell-Block

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12

Rated: perfect for anyone who is or was a Middle Schooler





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You