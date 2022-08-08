Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha Brings Urgent Global Message To Providence: “No War. Stop Putin.”

FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting art with audiences, presented Ukrainian indie-folk quartet DakhaBrakha at Providence's The Strand Ballroom & Theatre on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

This free PVDFest summer happening was produced by FirstWorks in partnership with Providence's Department of Art, Culture + Tourism. The performance was a sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle for over 500 attendees of all ages. DakhaBrakha's current tour, which started just after Russia invaded Ukraine, delivers an urgent message to "Stop Putin" and "Arm Ukraine Now" to stop the war. The quartet's thunderous beats and searing vocals were set against a video backdrop combining evocative animation with footage showing the devastation of its war-torn country, and its heroes on the front lines.

DakhaBrakha's Marko Halanevych appeals to the FirstWorks audience at The Strand Ballroom and Theatre in Providence to support relief efforts in Ukraine. August 7, 2022. Photo by Erin X. Smithers for FirstWorks.

As "ambassadors of free Ukraine," DakhaBrakha is touring tirelessly throughout the world in support of its ravaged homeland. The quartet encouraged audience donations to the nonprofit Razom (which means "Together" in Ukrainian), an organization dedicated to providing relief efforts in Ukraine. DakhaBrakha fans can support those relief efforts at Razom's donation page: https://www.razomforukraine.org//donate/.

Over 500 audience members offer donations and ovations at the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert with Ukraine's DakhaBrakha at The Strand Ballroom and Theatre in Providence, RI. August 7, 2022. Photo by Erin X. Smithers for FirstWorks.

FirstWorks is a non-profit based in Providence, Rhode Island whose purpose is to build the cultural, educational and economic vitality of its community by engaging diverse audiences with world-class performing arts and education programs. Since 2004, FirstWorks festivals, performances and programs have attracted more than 700,000 participants. During its 2021-22 season, FirstWorks produced 52 arts education events reaching over 2,000 Rhode Island youth. New Virtual Learning online platforms furthered FirstWorks educational reach and engaged over 20,000 views from students, educators, and families. FirstWorks is the founding partner of PVDFest and has collaborated with the City of Providence to curate and produce the City's free, signature arts celebration since 2015. In June 2022 the three-day festival drew 115,000 people downtown to experience local and world-class artistry across nine stages, resulting in deep economic impact within the City of Providence and generating over $3 million in total expenditures. The festival has employed over 4,000 artists since its beginning. Embracing collaboration, FirstWorks has fostered over 90 community partnerships across business, social service, government, arts and education sectors. Visit firstworks.org to learn more.