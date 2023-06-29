Trinity Repertory Company Names New Board Chair and Trustees

On June 13, 2023, the Board of Trustees at Trinity Repertory Company elected a new chair, Kibbe Reilly, and four new members: Cheryl Clarkin, Esq., Kevin Matta, Michael Sweeney, and Stephen Thorne.

Kibbe Reilly will begin her three-year term as chair of the Board on July 1, succeeding Louis Giancola, who is stepping down after completing his three-year term. Giancola served during one of the most challenging times in Trinity Rep's history, helping the organization navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the ensuing theater industry shutdown, and a nationwide reckoning on race and injustice.

“I feel honored to have had the opportunity to transition into my role as executive director while learning from the example set by Lou Giancola,” Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman said. “We were lucky to have his calm and thoughtful leadership at a time when we desperately needed it. At the same time, I am thrilled to begin partnering with Kibbe Reilly. Kibbe brings her own personal, professional, and volunteer history into her new role as Board chair with a deep passion for our organization. I know that we will be in good hands as we move into the future.”

A Board member since 2008, Reilly most recently served as the Board's vice chair and chair of its governance committee. Reilly has been the president of Reilly Consulting Associates, Inc. for over 25 years; she also served on Trinity Rep's staff as director of development from 1991-94.

“It is humbling to be named the Board Chair of Trinity Rep,” Reilly said. “I believe it is my job to serve the theater's mission, support the staff and company of artists, and lead the Board to make decisions that help Trinity Rep achieve its goals. We are in a position of great strength financially and artistically. And we have the staff, artists, and leadership to grow ever stronger. I love Trinity Rep, and I want everyone in Rhode Island to love it too.”

The Board also re-elected vice-chair Ken Siegel and treasurer John Lombardo for one-year terms. Noni Thomas López succeeded Reilly's previous vice-chair position for a one-year term, and Nancy Smith Greer was named to López's former secretary position.

The four new trustees named to the Board bring a wide range of expertise and experience. Cheryl Clarkin, Esq. is an attorney and shareholder for Adler Pollock & Sheehan, specializing in intellectual property law. Kevin Matta is a leader in the field of equity, diversity, and inclusion, currently serving as chief human resource and diversity officer of Amos House. Real estate agent Michael Sweeney recently founded Sweeney Advisory as an independent agent. Finally, Trinity Rep's Resident Artistic Company elected company member of over 20 years Stephen Thorne as its new Board representative.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming such a diverse, energetic, engaged, and impressive new class of Board members,” Liberman added. “Trinity Rep is lucky to have all of them joining us at this crucial time for our organization. “

Trinity Rep sincerely thanks the four trustees who have completed their full terms: Richard Beretta, Judhajit De, Rebecca Gibel, and Eve Tucker Keenan.

ABOUT THE NEW TRUSTEES

Cheryl Clarkin, Esq.

Cheryl Clarkin, Esq. has extensive experience in assisting clients with U.S. and international trademark and branding issues, including the selection, clearance, prosecution, enforcement, and management of trademark portfolios. She also has experience in proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board as well as opposition and cancellation proceedings before various foreign trademark offices.

Cheryl has pursued and resolved trademark and copyright infringement disputes, including domain name disputes and Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy proceedings; counseled and advised clients and foreign associates on a wide range of intellectual property matters; and negotiated and drafted intellectual property agreements including license, settlement, and coexistence agreements. Cheryl also assists clients with copyright protection, prosecution, and enforcement.

Cheryl's work in consumer product industries includes juvenile products, toys, office supplies, housewares, electronics, food and beverage, clothing and footwear, sporting goods, and jewelry. She has worked in a variety of technologies including semiconductors, wireless communication, computer hardware and software, and water treatment and filtration. Cheryl has also assisted major New England universities with obtaining trademark and copyright protection.

Kevin Matta

Kevin Matta brings an extensive understanding and focused attention to the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging. Working closely across and in the community, Kevin listens deeply, with empathy, to fully understand their challenges and needs. Applying his insights and experiences, Kevin works in partnership to help shape the journey to raise awareness, expand connectedness, and strengthen inclusive practices. He also brings a sharp focus on client success and human engagement with his brilliant ability to make connections.

A strategic differentiator, comfortable challenging the status quo, Kevin brings both passion and experience to his role as chief human resources and diversity officer at Amos House. Bilingual in Spanish-English, he has worked in the non-profit, healthcare, financial services, small business, engineering, and technology industries. He has a transformative effect on the numerous non-profit organizations he supports through his volunteer work including serving as President of the Board for DAIP (Diversity and Inclusion Professionals), Vice President and Director of Operations for Society for Humans Resources Management (SHRM) of Rhode Island, and on the Board of Progreso Latino.

Kevin is a native Rhode Islander and known for his kindness. You'll find him happily walking his rescue dog, Chloe, towards any direction there is a coffee shop.

Michael J. Sweeney got his first real estate itch at the young age of 11 years old when he accompanied his mother and father to an open house where they lived on the East Side of Providence. After that, Michael was hooked! While most kids spent their free time at the mall or playing on the field, Michael spent his weekends dragging his parents to open houses. Something about the architecture, interior design, and allure of seeing what was "behind the front doors" intrigued him and sparked a new passion he would one day turn into a highly successful career.

Following four years of working in New York, Michael made the decision to return to Rhode Island and pursue real estate full-time. In 2017, his first full year in real estate, Michael exceeded $10 million in sales, earning the Circle of Sales Excellence Gold Award and the next year exceeded $20 million, earning the Circle of Excellence Platinum Award.

In 2018, Michael co-founded the #1 small team statewide with just one other agent. Together they spent 4 consecutive years earning the rank of Rhode Island's #1 small team, #1 luxury team, the #1 East Side/Providence sales team, and the #1 Residential Properties team statewide, closing over $90 million in 2022 alone.

Most recently, Michael has returned to his role as an independent agent founding the Sweeney Advisory where he continues to provide top-notch service to his clients. Michael's empathetic nature coupled with his can-do attitude enables him to form genuine connections with his clients. An avid real estate investor, Michael understands firsthand what it means to evaluate a property from all angles - and sell it!