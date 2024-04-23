The Gamm Reveals Lineup For 40th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has announced its 40th Anniversary Season slated to begin in late September. The 2024-25 season features five distinctive plays that highlight both The Gamm's history and its vision for the future. The line up includes regional premieres, Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning plays, and a culminating masterpiece that embodies The Gamm's identity.

“I'm thrilled to share our programming for Season 40, comprising five titles that speak to The Gamm's four decades-long journey, our ambition, and pursuit of virtuosity. These plays are as bold as they are comedic and thrilling. And who knows. We might have a few more surprises up our sleeves,” Estrella said, adding, “Without a doubt, this will be a birthday to remember.”

Intimate behind-the-scenes events, artist talkbacks, humanities forums, and other special programming will supplement the productions to deliver an unforgettable milestone season.

The season opens in October with The Effect by Lucy Prebble, Emmy Award-winning writer of Enron and HBO's Succession. This intimate exploration of love and science, set in motion by a clinical drug trial, is a thrilling journey to the crossroads where ethics meet emotion. In November, The Gamm transports audiences to early 19th-century Vienna for Peter Shaffer's Tony Award-winning Amadeus. A tale of passion and obsession, Shaffer's masterpiece is a darkly comic, fictionalized account of the real-life rivalry between Mozart the boy genius and Antonio Salieri, Austria's court composer—brought to vivid life by timeless music.

The New England premiere of Dennis Kelly's courageous one-woman show Girls & Boys jump starts the new year. This frequently funny and brutally honest recounting of a marriage gone bad will keep audiences riveted through to its shocking conclusion. Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy follows in February. Stephen Adly Guirgis' astonishing comedy-drama challenges our notions of good and bad, beautiful and ugly, and funny and serious for an edgy, thrilling, and hilarious theatrical experience.

The Gamm closes the season with a return to Shakespeare's greatest play, Hamlet (1997, 2011). This new staging will be a true celebration of The Gamm's 40 memorable seasons punctuated by acclaimed Shakespeare productions.

Season 40 subscription 5-play packages are available for purchase starting April 30 and range from $225-$325, with discounts for students and seniors. Single-play tickets go on sale in August. Information and sales at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org