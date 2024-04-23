Burbage Theatre Co to Present Staged Reading of Judith Strang-Waldau's METRONOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burbage Theatre Co has announced two staged reading performances of a new play by Judith Strang-Waldau, METRONOME. Produced for National Autism Awareness month.

Saturday April 27 at 7pm and Sunday April 28 at 2pm.

General admission is free, reserve your seats at www.burbagetheatre.org.

In METRONOME, a celebrated classical pianist gives up her career the day her daughter is diagnosed with autism, shutting out the world to teach her nonverbal child music to help her communicate. The play opens 15 years later in 1997, the daughter is now quite verbal as well as a brilliant classical pianist...and she wants out.

Directed by Thomas Martin and starring Becky Minard, David Crossley, Marsha Rose Czephyha, Elijah Russell, and Cassandra Meyer.