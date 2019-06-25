Trinity Rep Extends Contract of Executive Director Tom Parrish

The executive committee of Trinity Rep's Board of Trustees, under the leadership of Board Chair Suzanne Magaziner, announces the renewal and extension of Executive Director Tom Parrish's contract through the 2022-23 Season. As executive director, Parrish is responsible for providing institutional leadership of the 56-year old, Tony Award-winning theater company, including marketing, development, finance, and operations. Since joining Trinity in 2015, Parrish's leadership has provided fiscal success for the non-profit organization, and Trinity has received multiple awards and accolades. He co-leads the organization with Curt Columbus, who has served as artistic director since 2006.

'Curt and Tom are both leaders in their fields. Over the past four years, they have developed an exceptional partnership with excellent synergy, to Trinity's great benefit,' said Board Chair Suzanne Magaziner. 'The results of this partnership speak for themselves. As a Board, we are thrilled that their leadership will continue.'

The Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director Curt Columbus echoed the Board of Trustees' feelings saying, 'Trinity Rep is incredibly lucky to have Tom Parrish in its leadership, and I am so honored to have him as my partner in our great work. Tom has been a transformational executive director, someone who has stewarded us to great fiscal management and even greater creative heights. The organization is better than ever, because of Tom. I look forward to many years of jointly leading Trinity Rep to great things.'

On his contract renewal, Tom Parrish said: 'Trinity Rep has incredible momentum right now, and I am honored by and thankful for the Board of Trustee's continued trust and support. I look forward to continuing to partner with Curt, the Board, staff, and artists to achieve even greater artistic, educational, and community success, as we pursue our mission of reinventing the public square.'

During Parrish's tenure, in partnership with Columbus, Trinity Rep has broken multiple box office records, increased ticket revenue by 32%, and grown overall earned income by 29%. Parrish also oversaw growth in the annual fund of 57%. Trinity's vital relationship with Brown University has deepened, resulting in tuition-free MFA programs in acting and directing and a top five ranking from Hollywood Reporter. Under Parrish's leadership, Trinity Rep developed a new strategic plan aimed at producing great art, being a great business, and fostering a great place to be, as well as made a deep commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Additionally, Trinity Rep achieved positive operating cash flow for the first time in over a decade in 2017 and positive operating net income after depreciation for the first time in over 20 years in 2018. In 2019, Trinity Rep was named a Four Star Charity by national evaluator Charity Navigator, making it one of only five non-profit organizations in Rhode Island to receive such a designation. Trinity Rep also received the award for Excellence at a Midsize Company from Providence Business News in 2018 and the Best Practice Award for Leadership from the Initiative for Nonprofit Excellence at the Rhode Island Foundation in 2017. These accomplishments earned Parrish recognition in Providence Business News' '40 Under 40' in 2018.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2019-20 Season, including the world-premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton; Fade by Tanya Saracho; August Wilson's Radio Golf; A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens; Sweat by Lynn Nottage; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this summer.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You