Trinity Rep Elects New Board Chair and Trustees

At its Annual Meeting on June 15, 2020, Trinity Repertory Company's Board of Trustees elected new officers and three new trustees for terms beginning July 1. Succeeding Suzanne Magaziner, who served as Chair of the Board since 2014, Louis Giancola, the retired President and CEO of South County Health, was elected to a three-year term as Chair. The board welcomed new trustees Nancy Smith Greer, Jeffrey Kasle, and Eve Tucker Keenan, each of whom begin their first three-year term. Additional officers elected for the 2020-21 Season were Vice Chairs Kibbe Reilly and Ken Sigel, Treasurer John Lombardo, and Secretary Jonathan Duffy. Reelected for another term on the board were: Richard Beretta, Paul Choquette, Jr., Louis Giancola, Rebecca Gibel, Laura Harris, Peter Lipman, Suzanne Magaziner, Ken Sigel, and Donna Vanderbeck. A complete list of trustees can be found at trinityrep.com/board.

Newly elected Board Chair Lou Giancola has been a member of the Trinity Rep Board of Trustees since 2014 and most recently served on the Executive Committee since 2018. Lou Giancola is a retired healthcare executive with over 50 years of experience. He served as President and CEO of South County Health before retiring in April 2019. He previously served in leadership positions in major hospitals in California and Pennsylvania. Currently, Lou is a member of the Boards of Directors of the Care Transformation Collaborative (CTC), Blue Cross/Blue Shield of RI, the URI Foundation, and the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale, in addition to Trinity Rep. He is passionate about improving the health of communities by addressing the social determinants of health. He's a graduate of Cornell University and received a Masters in Public Health from the University of Michigan. Lou resides in Providence with his wife, Pam High, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician.

The three new trustees bring valuable and varied expertise to the board. Nancy Smith Greer has worked at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for more than 25 years and is currently the Director of the Providence Field Office. Jeffrey Kasle has been practicing labor and employment law in Rhode Island for nearly 40 years. Eve Tucker Keenan has worked extensively in healthcare leadership throughout New England.

Kibbe Reilly, chair of the governance committee responsible for recruiting new trustees, says of the new board members: "The Governance Committee worked hard this year to put together a strong team to support our new Board Chair. All of us at Trinity are fortunate to welcome our newest Trustees who have tremendous energy and enthusiasm for the work that lies ahead of us."

Trinity Rep extends its thanks to Deborah Imondi, Theresa Moore, Barbara Schoenfeld, and Alec Stais, who completed their terms on the board.

NEW TRUSTEE BIOGRAPHIES:

Nancy Smith GREER

Nancy Smith Greer, Director of the Providence Field Office of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, has worked at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for more than 25 years. Over the course of that time, she served as a Special Assistant to Secretary Henry Cisneros and as a Project Manager for mixed finance in the Office of Public Housing at HUD Headquarters in Washington, DC. In the summer of 1995, Nancy spent 10 weeks as part of the Interim Management Team sent by HUD to work at the Chicago Housing Authority when HUD took over that agency in May 1995. Nancy moved to Rhode Island as State Coordinator in August 1995 and assumed her current position as Field Office Director in 2002. In 2016, Nancy was recognized by HUD as a Distinguished Leader of Change for her work in making a difference at the Department. Nancy began her federal career as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator John Kerry and served as a Counsel on the Housing Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Over the course of her professional career, Nancy has served on several boards of directors, advisory and policy committees including Rhode Island Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University, Rhode Island Kids Count, Leadership Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, and the International Institute. An honors graduate of Mount Holyoke College, Nancy also holds a master's in City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. Her interests and hobbies include golf, cycling, photography, and wine collecting. She currently resides in Providence, RI.

JEFFREY KASLE

Jeff is a labor and employment law attorney with over 40 years of experience. Jeff came to Rhode Island in 1981 and worked at Adler, Pollock & Sheehan before co-founding his own labor and employment law firm, St. Peter & Kasle in 1993. Today Jeff is a solo practitioner and of counsel to Olenn & Penza, LLP. Jeff's client list spans both the public and private sector, including municipalities and State government departments, small and mid-size manufacturers, and non-profit health and human service providers. Jeff has lectured and taught various labor and employment law classes and seminars. Jeff has been consistently identified in Best Lawyers in New England and Best Lawyers in Rhode Island in labor relations and employment law. Jeff received his undergraduate degree from Hobart College in 1973 and his J.D. degree from Suffolk University in 1979. Jeff has served on the Boards of Saint Elizabeth Community since 1990 and was Board Chair from 2000 - 2003, United Cerebral Palsy since 2018, CareLink from 1997 - 2003 and was Board Chair from 2001 - 2003, Gordon School from 1994 - 2000, Temple Beth-El from 1984 - 1990 and Advent House. He lives in Providence, RI.

EVE TUCKER KEENAN, RN, ED.D.

Eve has participated in healthcare leadership for her professional career. She served as the Nursing Director for Women's Health at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA and Rockville Hospital in Vernon, CT. Eve was Vice President for Nursing at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. Recently she served on the board of trustees of South County Health for 10 years, serving as Vice Chair for two years and Chair for seven years. She just finished a two-year term as president of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in Wakefield. She received the RI Hospital Association's "Ben Sturges Distinguished Service Award" in 2017. She earned her BSN from the Medical College of Virginia, her master's in nursing and ED.D. from University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA. Her doctorate work was a concentration in Organizational Development and Applied Behavioral Sciences. Eve resides in Wakefield, RI.

