Trinity Rep Announces The Fourth Season Of 'Teatro En El Verano'

Trinity Repertory Company, in partnership with Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), announces the fourth year of its programTeatro en El Verano (Theater in the Summer). This year's production features a 90-minute bilingual English-Spanish adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing (Tanta Bulla... ¿Y Pa' Qué?) translated and adapted by Kufa Castro and is directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. Tanta Bulla... ¿Y Pa' Qué? will tour throughout Rhode Island, including stops in Woonsocket and Newport from June 21 - August 3, 2019. All performances are free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. The full schedule and more details can be found at www.trinityrep.com/verano.

The tour has traditionally featured locations throughout Providence and Central Falls and has added locations in Newport, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket this year. Returning locations include Roger Williams Park, the Southside Cultural Center, Dexter Park, and Jenks Park. The tour will also continue to be a part of the WaterFire experience on August 3. The full schedule is below.

In One of Shakespeare's most well-known comedies, Beatrice and Benedick have sworn off love and each other. Their friends and family intervene to transform these steadfast singles into a happy couple. Will these tricks finally put an end to their "merry war?"

For the first time in the program's history, the cast is comprised entirely of Latinx actors. The company includes: Alfie Antillón, Rudy Cabrera, Robelis Cruz, Lorraine Guerra, Victor Neto, Arturo Puentes, Catia, José Ramírez, Emily Rodríguez, Ashely Soto, and Leo Tamez. Designers include: Amanda Downing Carney (costumes), Steve McLellan (Lighting Designer), Peter Sasha Horowitz (Sound Designer).

Trinity Rep Associate Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky says of the partnership between Trinity and RILA, "Great art should belong to everyone, regardless of age, race, class or language -- it's a public good, like water or electricity. Partnering with Rhode Island Latino Arts and their executive director, Marta V. Martinez, to bring free, bilingual Shakespeare to communities around Rhode Island is a complete thrill, and is part of Trinity Rep's broader cultural and civic responsibility to the state. RILA is one of Trinity Rep's most essential community partners, and we are lucky to work with them."

Executive Director of Rhode Island Latino Arts, Marta V. Martínez agrees about the partnership between RILA and Trinity Rep, and also sees a need for a broader vision of representation throughout all communities. She says, "The ongoing partnership between Rhode Island Latino Arts and Trinity Rep is an essential step in raising the level of community engagement among Latinos with live theater, in their own language. Comprehensive representation of Rhode Island's diverse communities on Trinity's stage and building bridges and ensuring Latinos are always at the table, and not serving it, is one of RILA's main goals."

Director Tatyana-Mari Carlo was also at the helm of last summer's Teatro en El Verano's production of The Tempest/La Tempestad and is about to enter her final year in the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program for directing. She commented, "What captivated me about Much Ado About Nothing was the heart of the play. Soulmates who are destined to together navigate trickery and deception, in order to discover a love that had always been hidden in plain sight. In this production, we celebrate the beauty of love, reconciliation, and the joyful expression of Latinidad. We will salsa, merengue, and bachata our way through Tanta Bulla... ¿Y Pa' Qué? in the liveliest way we know how."

Teatro en el Verano is made possible by The Susan F. Gonsalves Charitable Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.





