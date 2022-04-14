Trinity Rep Announces 2022-23 Season

The Tony Award- winning Trinity Repertory Company has announced the company's 59th season. The 2022-23 Season, which includes a five-show subscription series and an annual reimagining of A Christmas Carol, begins in September and concludes in June.

The season features a two-play Tony Award-winning epic, a holiday classic, a beloved musical, and two world premieres: one a Shakespeare reimagining and the other a groovy new comedy. What they all have in common are themes of legacies left behind.

"[Throughout this year], people talked a lot about what kind of world we are leaving to our children," Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. "They questioned the legacy of the choices they made - and those that people before them made. They asked what are the legacies of the structures of oppression we have seen for hundreds of years, and how they still impact people today. Not all of the plays directly mention this concept, but they all have this philosophical underpinning of what causes legacies, and how they play out."

The season will begin with the Tony and Olivier Award-winning duology The Inheritance by Matthew López. Presented in two parts, The Inheritance details the relationships between three generations of gay men in New York City - and what each generation passes down to the next. This production will be directed by resident company member Joe Wilson, Jr., who also directed 2021's A Christmas Carol and co-directed 2018's black odyssey. The Inheritance: Part 1 begins its run September 1, 2022, with Part 2 beginning September 22, 2022. Both shows will play in the Dowling Theater and close on November 6, 2022.

The company will continue with its 46th annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, playing November 3, 2022 - January 1, 2023 in the Chace Theater. Reimagined anew each season, this year's show will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy, a recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Directing. Subscribers will enjoy first access to tickets for this popular production, with tickets going on sale to the general public later this year.

The next show will be the world premiere of Queen Margaret, a thrilling new recutting of William Shakespeare's plays Henry VI and Richard III by Whitney White, told from the perspective of the titular queen. This production will be directed by company member Jude Sandy, who previously helmed productions of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf, and co-directed black odyssey. Queen Margaret runs in the Dowling Theater January 12 - February 12, 2023.

Trinity Rep will then present the world premiere of The Inferior Sex by Jacqueline E. Lawton, a poignant and hilarious behind-the-scenes look at a women's magazine in 1972 at the height of the second-wave feminist movement. Resident company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo will direct, having also directed 2022's Sueño and 2019's Fade. This production will run March 16 - April 16, 2023 in the Dowling Theater.

The season will conclude with Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the Dowling Theater. Originally scheduled to close the 2019-20 Season, the show marks the first time in more than two decades that Trinity Rep will produce a Stephen Sondheim-composed musical. This production will be directed by Curt Columbus, who spearheaded many past productions including Tiny Beautiful Things, Macbeth, Ragtime, and Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage. Sweeney Todd concerns the darkly comic pursuit of vengeance by the title character, and it plays May 25 - June 25, 2023.

Subscription packages for Trinity Rep's 2022-23 Season start at just $100 and go on sale to current subscribers in early May. More information about subscription and single ticket sales to the general public coming soon. Tickets for the remainder of Trinity Rep's 2021-22 Season, which includes Sueño by Jose Rivera and Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury, are on sale now at www.trinityrep.com.

Titles, dates, prices, and artists are subject to change.

Trinity Repertory Company

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. As Rhode Island's largest arts organization, Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years. Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.

2022-23 Season | September 2022 - June 2023

The Inheritance

Parts 1 & 2

By Matthew López

Inspired by Howards End by E.M. Forster

Directed by Joe Wilson, Jr.

Part 1: September 1 - November 6, 2022

Part 2: September 22 - November 6, 2022

What do we owe to those who came before, and what will we leave behind?

The Inheritance weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America, decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-one older and one younger- their plans for marriage come to a screeching halt as they veer in opposite directions into uncharted waters. This fascinating and epic two-part drama is inspired by E.M. Forster's classic Howard's End, and received the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Original Music by Richard Cumming

Directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy

November 3, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Celebrating the holidays together

Rhode Island's family holiday tradition returns! Reimagined anew every year, this glorious, joyful telling of the classic story evokes the magic and hope of the season and its contemporary relevance. Guided by Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and ultimately inspired by his community, Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a heartwarming journey toward redemption.

Queen Margaret

Drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White

Directed by Jude Sandy

January 12 - February 12, 2023

Rediscovering one of Shakespeare's most fascinating women

From her roots as a provincial princess of France, to her ascension to the throne of England and her eventual downfall, Margaret is one of the most complicated, fascinating, and thrilling characters in Shakespeare's works. She is a warrior, a wife, a politician, a mother... and this dynamic new drama, lifted and remixed from the text of Henry VI and Richard III, finally gives her story the telling it deserves.

The Inferior Sex

By Jacqueline E. Lawton

Directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo

March 16 - April 16, 2023

A smart, funny look inside a quest for change

It's the summer of 1972. The battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is ramping up across the nation. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is campaigning for president. And in midtown Manhattan, a group of women have created a magazine "for feminists who love fashion." As the war in Vietnam intensifies, and the Watergate scandal erupts, the charged political and social climate challenges friendships and the future of the magazine itself. Poignant and hilarious, The Inferior Sex looks at finding your politics, your community, and your voice in an ever-changing world.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Curt Columbus

May 25 - June 25, 2023

The bloody brilliant Tony Award-winning musical

An indisputable masterpiece by one of America's greatest Broadway composers and lyricists, this is a heart-pounding thriller that also delights and amazes. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs unfairly done to him and his family by a corrupt system of justice. Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring, dark comedy filled with stunning terror that will leave you wanting more!