Trinity Rep Announces 2020 Local Pell Award Winners

Trinity Repertory Company announced today that four Rhode Island residents will be honored at its 24th annual Pell Awards Gala on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Point 225 in Providence.

Artist and creator of WaterFire Barnaby Evans, of Providence, and Rhode Island Latino Arts founder Marta V. Martínez, of Pawtuxet Village, will each receive a Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts. Trinity Rep Board Chair Suzanne Magaziner, of Bristol, will be awarded the Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service in the Arts. The Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts will go to Trudy Coxe, executive director of the Preservation Society of Newport County, who resides in Cranston. The event will also honor national artists, who will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2020 Pell Awards Gala is co-chaired by Kibbe and Tom Reilly and Richard and Sharon Jenkins.

Trinity Rep's 2020 Pell Awards Gala will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Point 225, phase one of Wexford Science & Technology's multi-phase development and home to the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC). Located at 225 Dyer Street in the Providence Innovation and Design District, the 7th floor event location offers sweeping, panoramic views of the city and the river. "Trinity Rep is thrilled to have been granted access to this unique site, as we honor artists and leaders who have made an indelible mark on the vibrancy of our state," said Trinity Rep Executive Director Tom Parrish.

The "creative black-tie" event will begin at 6:00 pm with a VIP cocktail reception, sponsored by The Providence Real Estate Guy. All guests will enjoy a seated gourmet dinner at 7:00 pm, followed by the awards ceremony at 8:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy mixing and mingling with artists, business, political, and social leaders; catering by Russell Morin Fine Catering; and unforgettable moments as the theater honors individuals who are committed to bettering the world through art, education and activism.

Tickets and sponsorships are on sale now at www.trinityrep.com/pell or by phone at (401) 453-9237. Individual gala tickets are $250; VIP tickets are $500. All proceeds from the Pell Awards Gala support Trinity Rep's artistic programs. Event program tribute ads are also available.





