Trinity Rep Announces 2019-20 Season On-Sale Dates

Trinity Rep announces the on-sale dates for its 2019-20 Season, including the date for the highly anticipated productions of The Prince of Providence and A Christmas Carol, both of which are expected to sell out.

Tickets to the 42nd annual A Christmas Carol will go on sale Thursday, July 25 and will include a four-day flash sale.

Tickets to The Prince of Providence will go on sale Saturday, August 10

Tickets for the remaining shows of the 2019-20 Season will go on sale on Tuesday, August 20. The season includes Fade, Radio Golf, A Tale of Two Cities, Sweat, and Sweeney Todd.

The Prince of Providence, which chronicles the life of former Providence mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci, is one of the most anticipated theatrical events of the season and is expected to sell out. The show has been a driving factor behind significant growth in Trinity Rep's subscriber count. The number of new subscribers has more than doubled compared to previous years, as subscribers receive significant discounts and the best seats for this once-in-a-generation show. Even after tickets go on sale to the general public, prime seats will remain on hold for those wishing to become full season subscribers. Subscriber tickets begin at $20 per show and they may see savings as high as 75%.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10. Tickets will be available online at trinityrep.com/buddy or in person at the Trinity Rep box office, located at 201 Washington St. Tickets will not be available by phone on August 10. Regular phone and walk-up service will resume on Monday, August 12 and tickets will be available online at any time for as long as they remain.

The play is written by George Brant, based on the book by Mike Stanton. It will be directed by Taibi Magar, a Brown/Trinity alumna who has garnered international attention for her work. It was previously announced that Trinity Rep resident acting company member Rebecca Gibel will play the role of Sheila Cianci. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

To celebrate the availability of tickets to A Christmas Carol, a limited engagement flash sale will offer patrons $4 off adult tickets to non-peak performances purchased July 25 - July 29. Patrons can access the discounted tickets with the code ACCFLASH by calling or visiting the box office or buying securely online. Current Trinity Rep subscribers currently have access to tickets for the holiday show at discounted rates. Donors of $100 or more will have access to tickets and the Flash Sale rates beginning on Thursday, July 18.

This year's A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with original music by Richard Cumming will feature Jude Sandy in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, who was last seen as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. It will be directed by Brown/Trinity MFA alumna Kate Bergstrom. The classic story of holiday spirit and redemption will play November 9 - December 29, 2019.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses with supporting sponsor Amica Insurance, and Media Sponsors B101 and Coast 93.3 Adult and children's ticket prices begin at $27. For information on group discounts for parties of 20 or more contact Group Sales at (401) 953-9238.

In addition to The Prince of Providence the 2019-20 Season will include Fade by Tanya Saracho, and directed by Diane Rodriguez, running December 5, 2019 - January 5, 2020; August Wilson's Radio Golf , directed resident company member Jud Sandy, running January 30 - March 1, 2020; A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, directed by Tyler Dobrowsky, running February 20 - March 22, 2020; Sweat by Lynn Nottage, directed by Christie Vela, running April 2 - Mary 3, 2020; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, directed by Curt Columbus, running April 23 - May 24, 2020. Single tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 am on August 20, 2019.

Group tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 season, excluding A Christmas Carol and The Prince of Providence. Group tickets for A Christmas Carol will go on sale with the flash sale on July 25 at 10:00 am. Group tickets to The Prince of Providence will go on sale on August 5 at 10:00 am. Groups of 10 or more can receive up to 25% off regular season shows (up to 30% for A Christmas Carol) and get specialized personal service and planning assistance. For more information, contact Group Sales Associate Ava Mascena at (401) 453-9238 or email amascena@trinityrep.com.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





