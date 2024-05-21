Theatre By The Sea's 91st Season Opens With A CHORUS LINE Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre By The Sea will open its 2024 Summer Season with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Chorus Line, which will be presented from May 29 - June 22, 2024.

“A Chorus Line has always been one of my very favorite shows,” said Bill Hanney. “The very first show that I presented, which had been on Broadway, was A Chorus Line. I presented it at a theatre in Worcester. I'll never forget it! It was incredibly successful, and this special show has continued to be ‘good to me,' whenever and wherever I produce it. It hasn't been on the TBTS stage since 2010, so I thought it was time to bring it back!”

A Chorus Line is the ultimate celebration of the American Musical which is shared through the story of 17 dancers competing for a few coveted spots in the chorus of a Broadway musical. It's what they've worked for — with every drop of sweat, every hour of training, every day of their lives, it's the one opportunity to do what they've always dreamed of - not to be the star, but just to get a job on the line. Through the audition they bare their souls while sharing stories of their childhood, ambitions, fears, and experiences in show business. This groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line, whether for promotion, for attention, for approval, or for love. The Tony Award-winning score includes “What I Did for Love,” “One,” and “Dance Ten, Looks Three.” Contains adult language and mature content.

A Chorus Line, which was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

New York City-based director, choreographer, and performer, Josh Walden, who was the Associate Director and Associate Choreographer for the Tony Nominated Broadway Revival of Ragtime and appeared on Broadway in Ragtime, La Cage aux Folles, A Chorus Line, and 42nd Street, will recreate Michael Bennett's original direction and choreography. They will be joined by Rhode Island's Alex Tirrell who will be making his debut as music director at Theatre By The Sea having played Keyboard 2 for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical last summer. The cast includes Cassidy Stoner, who is currently in the Broadway company of Aladdin, and Broadway performer Amanda LaMotte, (The Music Man, Kiss Me Kate, Hello, Dolly! (OBC), Matilda), who returns to Theatre By The Sea having been an intern in 2010 and appearing in both A Chorus Line and Hello, Dolly! Ms. Stoner and Ms. LaMotte will portray the roles of Cassie and Bebe respectively. In the role of Zach, the director, is Christopher deProphetis, who recently appeared as Ethan in The Full Monty at Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre. The talented cast of 26 also includes Connor Barton as Mark, Ashley Bice as Kristine, Luciano Castaldo as Paul, Glenn Girón as Larry, Tanner Gleeson as Don, Benji Godley-Fisher as Frank, Bailey Reese Greemon as Tricia, Mikey Corey Hassel as Richie, Marcus Henson as Butch, Henry H. Miller as Al, Jessica Minter as Val, Meag O'Meara as Roy, Nina Pagan as Vicki, Erica Peréz-Gotay as Diana, John Reed as Greg, Mario Rizzi as Mike, Nate Scullion as Tom, Kimmy Sessions as Judy, Taryn Smithson as Maggie, Emma Stricker as Connie, Kallie Takahashi as Sheila, Mat Webb as Bobby, and Emma Woodfield-Stern as Lois.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, lighting designer Weston Wilkerson, costume designer Matthew Kilgore, and sound designer Michael Hyde, along with Nicole Weigert (Production Stage Manager) and Julius Cruz (Assistant Stage Manager). A Chorus Line is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

A Chorus Line will be presented from May 29–June 22, with preview performances on May 29 and 30 and opening night scheduled for May 31. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added Wednesday matinee on June 19. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 are $62, and $65 - $91 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Comments