The Providence Performing Arts Center Ranked as a Top Ten U.S. Theatre by VenuesNow

Dec. 21, 2022  

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) President and CEO, J.L. "Lynn" Singleton announced today that PPAC has once again earned recognition as a top ten theatre in the United States. In VenuesNow's recently released 2022 year-end national ranking for sales and attendances, PPAC was ranked #10.

PPAC has consistently been ranked as one of the top ten theatres in the nation by industry trade publications like VenuesNow. In 2022, PPAC saw incredible runs of Broadway touring shows, like the national tour launch of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Les Misérables, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Dear Evan Hansen. PPAC also presented some of the biggest acts in comedy this year, including Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Singleton said, "Live entertainment was BACK in full force in 2022. We are dedicated to presenting the best shows and experiences for our patrons. Thank you to our patrons, who are passionate about live theatre and entertainment - this year, we saw great engagement with excellent subscription renewals for the 2022/2023 season and strong single ticket sales. We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2023."

Tickets are on sale now for all shows in PPAC's 2022/2023 season.
The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series features Jagged Little Pill (January 17 - 22), the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Hadestown (March 21 - 26), a two-week engagement of SIX (April 11 - 23), and Beetlejuice (April 25 - 30).

The Encore Series includes a brand-new tour of Annie (January 31 - February 5) and the anticipated return of Come from Away (February 21 - 26). Music lovers will enjoy The Simon & Garfunkel Story (March 11), The Avett Brothers (May 23), and John Mellencamp - Live and In Person (June 11).


