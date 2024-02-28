The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces Line-up For Their 2024 COOL SUMMER NIGHTS Concerts

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced the 2024 line-up for their COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts, featuring Bruce in the USA on Saturday, June 22 at 8P, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with special guests Steve Smith & The Nakeds on Saturday, July 13 at 8P, and Yächtley Crëw on Saturday, July 27 at 8P.

Bruce in the USA kicks off COOL SUMMER NIGHTS on Saturday, June 22 at 8P. This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen and The E St. Band show.

Matt Ryan performed as “Bruce Springsteen” in the Las Vegas show “Legends in Concert” starting in 2000. His Bruce Springsteen character evolved into Bruce in the USA. The band made their official debut in Las Vegas in the winter of 2004. Bruce in the USA consists of seasoned world-class professional musicians; they have taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making them the world's #1 Tribute to the E Street Band's musical legacy.

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band returns to PPAC on Saturday, July 13 at 8P. They will be joined by special guests Steve Smith & The Nakeds as an opening act. Based in Rhode Island, they gained mainstream success in the 1980s with John Cafferty's score to the motion picture Eddie & The Cruisers. The soundtrack received triple platinum certification by the RIAA and led to the band signing with Columbia Records. John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band are beloved in Rhode Island and around the world; they were inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame in 2012.

The nautical-suited and captain's-hat-clad band Yächtley Crëw rounds out the Series on Saturday, July 27 at 8P. This seven-piece band from Southern California burst onto the CA club scene in 2017, selling countless local venues before being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett who signed them to his Mailboat Records label.

Known as “The Titans of Soft Rock," Yächtley Crëw have toured in cities across and the U.S. and Europe; they will soon be “sailing away” on their Full Steam Ahead tour in March 2024. For the past three years, the group has been in residence at The Palms Casino in Las Vegas and recently released their first EP Seas the Day.

Tickets

Ticket prices for COOL SUMMER NIGHTS concerts range from just $10 to $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. For those interested in purchasing all three shows as a Series package, please contact the Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 29 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.