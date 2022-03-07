The Granite Theatre Announces 2022 Season

The Granite Theatre has announced their 2022 season! The 2022 Season will be presented at The Granite Theatre from the end of March through the end of December. Under the Artistic Director of Erin Sousa Stanley, she describes the endeavor as "A new year, A new Granite, and a new season like you have never seen before."

The productions and dates for all shows are as follows. All evening shows begin at 7:30pm and all afternoon shows begin at 2:00 pm.

The season features:

I Hate Hamlet a comedy by Paul Rudnick March 25th- April 9th

George Washington's Teeth a new comedy by Mark St. Germain April 29th- May 14th

The First All Youth Production, Alice in Wonderland June 3rd-12th

Shrek A High Energy Musical Comedy July 7th- 24th

Neil Simon's California Suite A Comedy in Four Parts August 12th-27th

Oscar Wilde's The Importance Of Being Earnest September 9th-24th

The Important Story of The Diary Of Anne Frank October 14th-29th

A Christmas Carol November 25th-December 18th

For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit their website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.

To ensure safety of returning audiences, Dina Ferri, Granite Theatre's president explains continued safety measures taken during this unique time. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask during the time they are in the Theatre and show proof of vaccination or negative covid test for all performances at The Granite Theatre. Additional safety measures may be put in place as needed or determined by the CDC. Currently the house is working at full capacity. Nightly pre-show curtain announcements will be made detailing any changes they are making as they move along. Their lobby bar re-opened and they'll continue to provide bar refreshments during the remaining performances of the season. Until such a time as official guidance changes, they expect all plans to remain fluid and subject to change as they move along.