The Festival Ballet Providence's Black Box Series to Present UP CLOSE ON HOPE & GWENDOLYN THE GRACEFUL PIG

The Festival Ballet Providence is bringing two back-to-back Black Box series to their theater this February.

The beloved, unique and intimate Black Box series, "Up Close on Hope, " comes back with a lineup of works from FBP's own choreographers. In honor of the company's 45th season, they are turning the clock back to 1978, the year FBP was founded. Within the ranks of their company dancers, they will create pieces with themes connected to '78 and will look back four decades to find inspiration while bringing forward movement to the stage. Enjoy new works celebrating 45 years of creating dance in Rhode Island! Opening night will be Friday, February 10th and will perform through Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

"Choosing choreographers from within the company offers dancers a chance to flex their instrument and use their artistry in different ways. Having this "prompt" also helps give them a starting point, and so we have a wide range of pieces including one inspired by the events of the Blizzard of 1978 in Rhode Island. I'm excited to see everything come together alongside our new creation of Gwendoyn The Graceful Pig for chatterBOXtheatre. As always, I know the audience will appreciate seeing these works in one of our most unique venues, the Black Box Theatre" says, FBP's Directior, Kathleen Breen Combes

The second Black Box series coming to FBP's popular chatterBOXtheatre series is "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig" where they will bring to life this wonderful tale in partnership with Massachusetts-based Children's book author, David Ira Rottenberg. Gwendolyn wants to dance ballet and Omar wants to play football. There's just one problem, they are both pigs. Can the greatest teachers of dance in the world save Gwendolyn's dance dreams? You'll find out at their newest installation in the popular children's ballet series! David Ira Rottenberg will be present at the shows selling books and Gwendolyn-related merchandise. Opening night will be on Saturday, February 11th and will perform through Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

Both shows will take place at FBP's Black Box Theater at 825 Hope St., Providence RI 02906. For tickets and show times, please visit www.festivalballetprovidence.com.