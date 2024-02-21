TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Gamm Next Month

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will present Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night beginning next month. Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe co-direct the Bard’s famous comedy.

Twelfth Night runs March 21-April 14 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $55-$65; preview performances (March 21-24) just $38 at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/twelfth. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts.

Alison Russo (Dora in An Octoroon) and Michael Liebhauser (Isaac in Describe the Night) are shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian, the characters at the core of this convoluted romantic comedy. Donnla Hughes as Olivia (Yevgenia in Describe the Night), Cedric Lilly as Duke Orsino (Yeshua in Paul), Deb Martin as Malvolio (Oberon in A Midsummer Night’s Dream), and Jeff Church as Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Vova in Describe the Night) are all players in a hilarious game of unrequited love. More Gamm favorites, old friends, and newcomers make the play’s oft-quoted line, “If music be the food of love, play on,” ring truer than ever.

Estrella said he is eager to revisit Twelfth Night after having directed The Gamm’s critically and popularly acclaimed 2005 production.

“Almost two decades later, it is past time to revisit Shakespeare’s greatest comedy, and I mean comedy in the most expansive sense. It is the funniest, most delightful, most powerfully moving and true play about love ever penned.”

Shakespeare’s timeless comedy still has the power to entertain and enthrall modern audiences, Walshe said.

“You would be hard pressed to find another play that hits the high notes of joy and hilarity as fully as it hits the deep notes of pain and loss. Never bound by the limits of genre, Shakespeare has crafted a story that remains as moving as it is funny, as silly as it is revelatory. I can't wait to share it with our audiences.”

ABOUT TWELFTH NIGHT

Mistaken identities, gender bending, and twins lost at sea! Love unrequited and love triumphant! This buoyant comedy, populated with some of Shakespeare’s most memorable characters and clowns, has something for everyone. Penned in the celebratory spirit of Tudor England’s post-Christmas Twelfth Night festival, the Bard’s brilliant satire explores the mutable nature of gender, sexuality, and social standing with heart and humor. Experience The Gamm’s signature take on Shakespeare, in a production laced with melancholy and peppered with mirth. Twelfth Night is a song of love and laughter for all.