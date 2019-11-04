THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE Ends its Record-Breaking Run

Trinity Rep closed its sold-out, record-breaking production of the world premiere play The Prince of Providence on October 27, after an extended seven-week run. The play was written by George Brant, based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Mike Stanton, and was directed by Taibi Magar. It covered the rise and fall of Providence's former mayor, Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci. Prior to its Opening Night on September 16, the show became the highest-grossing, non-holiday production in the organization's 56-year history, breaking the record set by My Fair Lady in 2000. More than 13,000 people saw the show in Trinity Rep's intimate 250-seat Dowling Theater.

When tickets went on sale on August 10, Trinity Rep experienced its highest-ever single day sales - breaking a record that was set just two weeks prior when tickets for this year's annual production of A Christmas Carol became available. Based on anticipated demand, the original run of performance dates included eleven more performances than a typical Trinity Rep production in the Dowling Theater. Based on the demand in the first week that tickets were available, however, the company added eight more performances, extending the run by one week - the maximum allowed by its schedule and commitments to other productions. In addition, interest in this production helped drive a 24% increase in the number of subscribers to the season as a whole.

The Prince of Providence played to 100% capacity. Audiences came from 30 states, and included film, television, and stage producers from New York, London, Los Angeles, and regional theaters around the country. Post-show surveys, completed by approximately one quarter of the audience, showed an overall rating for the production of 97 out of 100.

Tickets for season subscribers ranged from $19 to $64, while non-subscription tickets started at $27 and went to $250. An online auction for the final pair of seats for closing weekend raised $2,000 for the theater's education programs. A limited number of tickets were made available for a $49 ticket lottery the day prior to each performance. A total of 5,053 entries were received for the 266 tickets that were available for the lottery.

The media sponsor for The Prince of Providence was Providence Monthly Magazine. The 2019-20 Season Sponsors are Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and Rhode Island Council on the Arts. Providence Tourism Council is a Supporting Season sponsor. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep.





